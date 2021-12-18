Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘President Harris’ in verbal gaffe

In a verbal gaffe, US President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” while delivering a speech at South Carolina State University during its 2021 Fall commencement ceremony.

“… all kidding aside, of course, President Harris, who’s a proud Howard alum, she might have something to say about Delaware State,” the US President was heard saying. The video of Biden’s speech posted by Fox News has taken the internet by storm. “President Harris” has been trending on Twitter ever since the clip was shared. Watch:

Netizens had many responses to the video. Some internet users lauded Kamala Harris for her work, while others mocked Biden’s memory. Meanwhile, there were speculations as to whether it was a hint for the 2024 election.

Yep. And #TrumpIsALaughingStock told us to inject bleach into our bodies to eliminate the #COVID19. I’ll take #PresidentHarris. https://t.co/KQPESJcawn — jaybags PhD (@jaybags01) December 17, 2021

“#PresidentHarris”…has an even more nightmarish ring to it than clueless #JoeBiden himself in uttering it 😳pic.twitter.com/tKDo9oXmdq — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) December 17, 2021

She will be President Harris, eventually. And I’m here for it! #PresidentHarris https://t.co/bdy9LbPMOE — Indigenous Commentator 🪶🪶🪶🪶🪶 (@naturalmelva) December 17, 2021

When nominee Barack Obama selected Joe Biden as his vice president, he introduced him in Springfield, IL as “President Biden.” https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png It wasn’t a mistake; it was foretelling. As is “President Harris.”#PresidentHarris pic.twitter.com/cqFYahB84v — Aarshin Karande (@AarshinKarande) December 17, 2021

So, President Biden called Madam Vice President Harris, “President Harris.” Big deal. Even Freud would agree🥸 pic.twitter.com/She8778Fez — 🇵🇷EVE NATALIE🇵🇷 (@TAINA525) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, in the midst of talks about Biden’s gaffe, Harris’s heated conversation with media host Charlamagne Tha God has gained spotlight. In the clip, Charlamagne was heard asking, “I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?”

Irked by his question, Harris responded, “C’mon, Charlamagne. It’s Joe Biden.”

“No, no, no, no,” Harris asserted. “It’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican, about asking whether or not he’s president.”

Whew! @VP ate Charlemagne up! “It’s Joe Biden, and I’m Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris.” Stop playing with her. pic.twitter.com/DHTriseHRX — Ryan Johnson (@Ryan_Johnson) December 18, 2021

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Biden has referred to Harris as the president.

In March, while addressing people as the country celebrated nearing the 100 crore Covid vaccination milestone, Biden said, “Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.” His mistake was later corrected by the White House in a press release.

Before that, Biden had referred to Harris as the president-elect in another slip of the tongue in December 2020. “I took it to instil public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason,” He had reportedly said.