President Donald Trump calls Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’

US President Donald Trump Wednesday goofed up at a conference in the White House when he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as ‘Tim Apple’. Cook, sitting right next to Trump, just nodded away.

“We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple,” Trump said, sitting right next to Cook who had a nametag in front of him that said “Tim Cook.” Trump was addressing the inaugural meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board where leaders of industries were present. He urged them to re-invest in America saying the economy was soaring. “America now has the hottest economy on earth. The next step is making sure that soaring growth pays off for every working American family,” Trump said.

This, however, is not the first time that Donald Trump has got the name of a CEO wrong. In March last year, Trump called Lockheed Martin’s CEO Marillyn Hewson “Marillyn Lockheed.”

“We have some of our great business leaders, and leaders period right behind me… I may ask Marillyn Lockheed, the leading women’s business executive in this country, according to many,” Trump added.

We feel you, Tim.