Group of preschoolers set up hot coco stand, raises $10,000 for classmate battling cancer

A group of hardworking preschoolers is being praised online after they set up a hot cocoa stand and raised over USD 10,000 for a classmate who is battling brain cancer.

Preschoolers from Redding Co-op Preschool in California organised the ‘Hot Cocoa for a Cure,’ which was a seasonal beverage stand to raise money for their classmate Jasper Mazzocco, who is battling a brain tumor. With the help of parents, local stores and the community, the fundraiser was held on January 10 and was a huge success.

Four-year-old Jasper was diagnosed with a rare form of a brain tumor last year. Though he was taken out of school and hospitalised, his classmates reportedly never stopped talking about him. “The kiddos… miss and talk about him every day,” Becky Haskins, the fundraiser organiser and mother to one of the preschoolers told CNN.

It was Haskin’s daughter who reportedly suggested the idea for a fundraiser. Though the initial idea was to set up a lemonade stall, due to the cold weather, the idea was modified to a hot cocoa stand. While a local store provided space and supplied water bottles, popular coffeehouse chain Starbucks and warehouse club Cosco donated several baked goods.

Jasper’s preschool teacher Jessica Stephens told CNN that some of the customers at the hot cocoa stand were cancer survivors themselves and they were kind enough to share the story of their battle with the diseases.

In addition to the hot cocoa stand, Japsper’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page through which they have already raised over $32,000. They have an end goal of $50,000 which will be used for the four-year-old’s surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments.

