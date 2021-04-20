scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Watch: Pregnant DSP on duty in Chhattisgarh urges people to follow Covid norms, video goes viral

Standing under the scorching sun, DSP Shilpa Sahu is seen with a lathi in her hand and a face shield while monitoring the crowd on the streets of Bastar's Dantewada urging them to stay indoors.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2021 7:54:13 pm
In another tweet, Kabra also requested people to act responsibly amid the pandemic and stay indoors.

A video of a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police in Chhattisgarh appealing to people to adhere to lockdown guidelines has gone viral on social media.

Standing under the scorching sun, DSP Shilpa Sahu is seen with a lathi in her hand and a face shield while monitoring the crowd on the streets of Bastar’s Dantewada urging them to stay indoors. Shared by many, several pictures and videos of the DSP Sahu have gone viral on social media with many lauding the frontline worker for her dedication amid the ongoing pandemic.

Watch the video here

“The picture is of Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu busy with her team in the scorching sun during the pregnancy, and is appealing on the streets and is appealing to people to follow the lockdown,” wrote Adl. Transport commissioner while sharing a picture of Dipanshu Kabra.

In another tweet, Kabra also requested people to act responsibly amid the pandemic and stay indoors. “Police is trying everything possible these days to save people from the second wave of Corona infection. You should also play the role of a responsible citizen and be safe at home during the lockdown.”

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered many reactions online. While some have praised the police officer, others expressed concerns over her well being.

