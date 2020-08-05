scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
#PrayforLebanon trends, Pyramids and Burj Khalifa lit up in solidarity with Beirut victims

The blast came at a time when Lebanon’s economy was struggling under a financial crisis, tackling the coronavirus pandemic with restrictions and amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 5, 2020 12:35:03 pm
On both landmarks the Lebanese flag was projected to show solidarity as explosion ripped through Beirut port area.(@BurjKhalifa, @Dnebuzz/ Twitter)

Following the horrific explosion in the port area of Lebanon’s Beirut, #PrayforLebanon and #PrayforBeirut trended on social media. The iconic Pyramids in Egypt and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai were also lit up with the flag of Lebanon in solidarity with the victims of the explosion.

The blast, which flattened much of the city’s port, is said to have been caused by seized explosives that were stored in a warehouse at the port. Over 4,000 people were injured and the death toll is above 75. The country’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a national day of mourning and promised that those responsible for the “catastrophe” would be held accountable.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the official account of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building wrote: “In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon”.

The iconic Giza pyramids in Egypt were also illuminated on Tuesday night with the colours of Lebanon flag in solidarity with the victims of the explosion.

#Lebonon, #Beirut dominated social media conversations with many saying the explosion appeared “apocalyptic”. People also shared images from before and after the explosion to show the massive scale of devastation.

The blast comes even as Lebanon’s economy struggles with a financial crisis while as it attempts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has also seen rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

Establishments collapsed near the blast site, while windows shattered throughout the Lebanese capital.  Balconies were blown off apartment buildings as a giant plume of smoke and an orange cloud soared into the air.

While describing the event, many said the explosion reminded of them of a nuclear bomb blast. However, authorities ruled out any such possibility and local media reports said it might have been caused by the storage of sodium nitrate.

