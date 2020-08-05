PrayforLebanon trends, Pyramids and Burj Khalifa lit up in solidarity with Beirut victims

On both landmarks the Lebanese flag was projected to show solidarity as explosion ripped through Beirut port area.(@BurjKhalifa, @Dnebuzz/ Twitter) On both landmarks the Lebanese flag was projected to show solidarity as explosion ripped through Beirut port area.(@BurjKhalifa, @Dnebuzz/ Twitter)

Following the horrific explosion in the port area of Lebanon’s Beirut, #PrayforLebanon and #PrayforBeirut trended on social media. The iconic Pyramids in Egypt and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai were also lit up with the flag of Lebanon in solidarity with the victims of the explosion.

The blast, which flattened much of the city’s port, is said to have been caused by seized explosives that were stored in a warehouse at the port. Over 4,000 people were injured and the death toll is above 75. The country’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared a national day of mourning and promised that those responsible for the “catastrophe” would be held accountable.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the official account of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building wrote: “In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon”.

تعازينا لأهلنا في لبنان الحبيبة! اللهم ارحم من انتقلوا إليك.. اللهم الطف بأهلها.. اللهم ألهم شعب لبنان الصبر والسلوان#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/VRR00hXiUM — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) August 4, 2020

The iconic Giza pyramids in Egypt were also illuminated on Tuesday night with the colours of Lebanon flag in solidarity with the victims of the explosion.

#Egypt‘s Giza pyramids were illuminated on Tuesday night with colours of #Lebanon flag in solidarity with victims of #BeirutBlast pic.twitter.com/fBiw43k9v2 — DNE Buzz (@Dnebuzz) August 4, 2020

#Lebonon, #Beirut dominated social media conversations with many saying the explosion appeared “apocalyptic”. People also shared images from before and after the explosion to show the massive scale of devastation.

Our hearts stand with you Beirut. May the comfort of God help you during this difficult time. #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/4Xtp2q6WZl — Mehreen Syed (@iMehreenSyed) August 5, 2020

I’m sending all my thoughts and healing to the people affected in Lebanon. Please remember I’ll do all my best to help in any ways that I can. Please stay safe and take care. 💜 Solidarity with the Lebanese people.#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/ncxTJggrfQ — dee ً⁷ (@mygtrivias) August 5, 2020

#PrayForLebanon

Sending my deep condolences to brothers and sisters of Lebanese🙏… This year is really a cursed year.. All we can just pray for the betterment of them.. My thoughts and prayer is with you ❤️ we wish that everything get back to normal..

#staystrong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W9heh9j5Ni — Nikita kumari🧨 (@NIKI17SOFTY13) August 5, 2020

Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow Lebanon. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel. May the comfort of God help you during this difficult time. #PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/z1q240WH0S — life reletable.🌻 (@Iiferelatable) August 5, 2020

Can’t believe that in the middle of this pandemic ,people in Lebanon is now facing another disaster. Sending prayers and deepest condolences to our dear Lebanese brothers and sisters. May God always guide you.#PrayForLebanon pic.twitter.com/ovGuJQ8K47 — Farooq Nawaz Sahil (@drsahil201) August 5, 2020

sending prayers of love to all people in lebanon #prayforbeirut pic.twitter.com/IrS7HG7y7Z — nope (@hansoldvernon) August 5, 2020

MY heart Aches For Whatever That Happened In Beirut,LEBANON Because Its So Disturbin & Sad…My Thoughts And Prayers Are With Y’all People And Families In Lebanon..May Allah Bring Ease To All Those Who Are Suffering…🥺💔 🕊 #prayforbeirut pic.twitter.com/ApGpJOV72K — usama_ernesto (@usamaernesto1) August 5, 2020

The blast comes even as Lebanon’s economy struggles with a financial crisis while as it attempts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The nation has also seen rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

Establishments collapsed near the blast site, while windows shattered throughout the Lebanese capital. Balconies were blown off apartment buildings as a giant plume of smoke and an orange cloud soared into the air.

While describing the event, many said the explosion reminded of them of a nuclear bomb blast. However, authorities ruled out any such possibility and local media reports said it might have been caused by the storage of sodium nitrate.

