Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Prank offering free wifi has netizens in splits. Watch video

Passwords that have more than eight characters with a mix of special characters, lowercase, and uppercase alphabets are considered safer.

Free password prank, password prank viral video, free wifi prank, free wifi long password, viral harmless prank video, Indian expressMany tech entities like Gmail, where one can create a password between eight to 100 characters, have set a limit on the minimum and maximum length of the passwords.

The popular adage ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’ has perfectly been represented in a prank video that is going viral across social media platforms. The video shows a poster announcing an offer of free wifi to a network named ‘goodluck’, and asking people to rip the password slip attached to it.

However, as a person pulls at one of the slips, it stretches up to a metre with a lengthy password written on it.

The unexpected prank was captured in an undated video that was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the username @nftbadger on September 16.

Commenting on the video, which has gathered over 7 lakh views, a Twitter user wrote, “That’s hilarious but can’t be trusting the free wi-fi. Ya never know, they could be being used to steal people information. One could set one up, let people access it to steal their information…”.

A person commented, “If you can enter that password without getting it wrong you definitely deserve free WIFI ”. Another person jokingly remarked, “Security is important, long passwords are safer.”

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:51:51 pm
