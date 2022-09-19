Prank offering free wifi has netizens in splits. Watch video

The popular adage ‘there is no such thing as a free lunch’ has perfectly been represented in a prank video that is going viral across social media platforms. The video shows a poster announcing an offer of free wifi to a network named ‘goodluck’, and asking people to rip the password slip attached to it.

However, as a person pulls at one of the slips, it stretches up to a metre with a lengthy password written on it.

The unexpected prank was captured in an undated video that was posted online by a Twitter user who goes by the username @nftbadger on September 16.

Thank god there are still good people in the worldpic.twitter.com/fcyGj4yZ13 — nftbadger (@nftbadger) September 16, 2022

yeah still good people, its free.. they just wanna see ur effort on it..! 🥲✌🏻 — ❣︎ 𝕀𝕞𝕞𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕚𝕒 ℕ𝔽𝕋 ❣︎ (@ImmavelliaB) September 17, 2022

If you can enter that password without getting it wrong you definitely deserve free WIFI 🤣 — tiffin.q00t.eth 👀 🦁 (@TiffinMark) September 16, 2022

The password wifi is longer than IKEA’s measuring tape 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5vvN4MkdUT — 𝑯𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑯𝒂𝒔𝒂𝒏 (@HarithZausan) September 17, 2022

Security is important, long passwords are safer. https://t.co/ZbkNN954p8 — Carlo (@erQuipo) September 17, 2022

That’s hilarious but can’t be trusting the free wi-fi. Ya never know, they could be being used to steal people information. One could set one up, let people access it to steal their information… — Jack Kitaka (@Jack_Kitaka) September 17, 2022

A person commented, “If you can enter that password without getting it wrong you definitely deserve free WIFI ”. Another person jokingly remarked, “Security is important, long passwords are safer.”

Experts say passwords that have more than eight characters with a mix of special characters, lowercase, and uppercase alphabets are considered safer. However, many tech entities like Gmail, where one can create a password between eight to 100 characters, have set a limit on the minimum and maximum length of the passwords.