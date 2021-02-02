Sweater or Swiss cheese?: How netizens reacted to Prada’s latest sweater design

According to the brand’s official website, the fashion garment is a part of Prada's Spring Summer/2021 collection. The sweater is selling for £905, which is approximately Rs 90,000in India.

Italian luxury fashion brand Prada came up with a yellow turtleneck sweater with holes in them and netizens are convinced that the design resembles Swiss Cheese.

Twitter user Hephzi Ferris posted a picture of the brand’s latest turtle neck design, pointing out the garment’s uncanny resemblance to the cheese variant from Emmental, Switzerland. Swiss cheese is known for their distinctive appearance, as the blocks or rounds of the cheese are riddled with holes known as “eyes”.

Prada charging £905 to look like a bit of Swiss cheese 🧀 pic.twitter.com/8vFbfaHr05 — Hephzi Ferris (@H3phz1_m4yy) January 26, 2021

Named the “Openwork viscose turtleneck sweater”, the garment features large holes across the whole garment.

According to the brand’s official website, the fashion garment is a part of Prada’s Spring Summer/2021 collection and is selling for £905, which is approximately Rs 90,000 in India.

#Prada dominated social media trends in many countries tried to make sense of the design.

While many argued that a turtleneck sweater with holes all over them defeats the purpose of a sweater, others couldn’t ignore the garment’s uncanny resemblance to Swiss cheese.

Recently, fashion brand Zara was a victim of light-hearted trolling on social media after they came up with an arm warmer with a turtleneck. As suggested by the name, the design resembled a shrug and only covered the arms and neck.