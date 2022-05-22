Powerful tornado takes Michiganders by surprise. Watch videos

A powerful tornado wreaked havoc in a northern town in the American state of Michigan on Friday, killing two people and injuring more than 40. Roofs were ripped off and cars were flipped in its aftermath.

Tornadoes are not frequent in northern Michigan, according to the Associated Press, and there is not even a siren system to warn people in the town of Gaylord.

“Multiple thunderstorms tracked across northern Michigan during the afternoon, including a supercell thunderstorm that produced the tornado that hit the town of Gaylord along with very large hail in other parts of the area,” said the National Weather Service on its website.

Roads have been clogged with the wreckage and clean-up activities have been going on. Todd Sharrard, Gaylord mayor, told CNN that more than a dozen homes and about 50 cars had been damaged.

Videos and images have surfaced online showing streets full of debris and roofs ripped off. A clip showed a dark funnel cloud touching down and a driver trying to escape.

Tornado damage in Michigan earlier today. Omg… https://t.co/UU0ZJoUlyp — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 20, 2022

Some fairly extensive damage in downtown Gaylord, Michigan from today's rare #tornado impact. Sadly we've also heard reports of a high number of casualties and at least one fatality. Very sad day for the community 😢#GaylordMichigan #miwx @JordanHallWX pic.twitter.com/rV4q7ZY8YV — Jason H (AU) 🇦🇺 (@OreboundImages) May 21, 2022

Close call as the Gaylord, Michigan tornado moved right by Matt Maclachlan. #tornado #MIwx pic.twitter.com/IhyisX8YJU — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) May 20, 2022

Gaylord, Michigan took a direct hit from a #tornado just prior to 4 p.m. EDT this afternoon. Some significant damage to buildings and injuries were reported. We will keep you updated as we learn more. #miwx Video: Kyle Piers – LSM pic.twitter.com/Qfr7mMyUbC — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 20, 2022

Power outages throughout Gaylord after today’s tornado, with emergency crews responding to downed power lines in the northern Michigan town this Friday night. The city is now under a curfew until 8 am tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/IxKWokrBM7 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) May 21, 2022

The WCK Relief Team is on the ground in Gaylord, Michigan after a devastating tornado tore through the community. We provided meals to residents last night and will continue today as recovery efforts begin. Clarissa reports in here to share the situation. #ChefsForMichigan pic.twitter.com/kXYWT4xDe0 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) May 22, 2022

I was in a tornado today in Gaylord Michigan pic.twitter.com/acB0Ndg2jw — delpes (@delpes4) May 21, 2022

As per the AP report, there are no tornado sirens in Gaylord. People received a “code red” warning from the weather department 10 minutes before the tornado hit. “Everyone in Michigan is going to wrap our arms around those families and everyone who is working together to recover here,” Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Brandon Smith, a 26-year-old Gaylord resident, was quoted as saying by CNN that he was standing outside his house about a quarter of a mile from the tornado when he saw it rolling over some trees. He said that it sounded like a freight train.

“I imagine it was deafening for those in its path,” Smith said. “We’re used to snow and that doesn’t bother us but to see that type of weather just shocked everyone.”