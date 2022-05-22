scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

Powerful tornado takes Michiganders by surprise. Watch videos

Roads have been clogged with the wreckage and clean-up activities have been going on.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 7:31:25 pm
tornado in northern Michigan, tornado video, tornado, US, Gaylord, weather, indian expressVideos and images have surfaced online showing streets full of debris and roofs ripped off.

A powerful tornado wreaked havoc in a northern town in the American state of Michigan on Friday, killing two people and injuring more than 40. Roofs were ripped off and cars were flipped in its aftermath.

Tornado wreaks havoc in US’s Kansas. Watch videos

Horrifying footage shows couple outrunning tornado in South Carolina

Best of Express Premium

How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one wordPremium
How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one word
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...Premium
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
Away from rows, a piece of Aurangzeb history brought to light in MaharashtraPremium
Away from rows, a piece of Aurangzeb history brought to light in Maharashtra
More Premium Stories >>

Tornadoes are not frequent in northern Michigan, according to the Associated Press, and there is not even a siren system to warn people in the town of Gaylord.

“Multiple thunderstorms tracked across northern Michigan during the afternoon, including a supercell thunderstorm that produced the tornado that hit the town of Gaylord along with very large hail in other parts of the area,” said the National Weather Service on its website.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Roads have been clogged with the wreckage and clean-up activities have been going on. Todd Sharrard, Gaylord mayor, told CNN that more than a dozen homes and about 50 cars had been damaged.

Videos and images have surfaced online showing streets full of debris and roofs ripped off. A clip showed a dark funnel cloud touching down and a driver trying to escape.

As per the AP report, there are no tornado sirens in Gaylord. People received a “code red” warning from the weather department 10 minutes before the tornado hit. “Everyone in Michigan is going to wrap our arms around those families and everyone who is working together to recover here,” Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Brandon Smith, a 26-year-old Gaylord resident, was quoted as saying by CNN that he was standing outside his house about a quarter of a mile from the tornado when he saw it rolling over some trees. He said that it sounded like a freight train.

“I imagine it was deafening for those in its path,” Smith said. “We’re used to snow and that doesn’t bother us but to see that type of weather just shocked everyone.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement