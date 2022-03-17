Powerful quake jolts north Japan, videos surface on social media

After 11 years of the deadly earthquake and tsunami, a tremor of 7.4 magnitude hit the Fukushima coast in northern Japan Wednesday night. Even though a small tsunami reached shore, the risk receded and the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quoted as saying during the parliamentary session Thursday morning by the Associated Press that four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated while 97 others were injured.

Videos showing buildings swaying violently, metro trains shaking and appliances and furniture falling inside apartments surfaced on social media. CCTV footage showing the earthquake hitting northeast Japan was also shared by the BBC.

Footage from NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster, showed tremors felt inside an office building in Sendai city. Chairs and desks moved and files and papers fell down as the quake hit. Another clip showed people struggling to stay on their feet in Fukushima city.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, was quoted as saying by AP that workers found no abnormalities at the site, which is being decommissioned.

There was a temporary power outage in more than 2.2 million homes. It was restored at most places by Thursday morning, except the hardest-hit regions of Fukushima and Miyagi. Train services were suspended for safety checks and some local trains resumed service later.

First pictures show moment earthquake hits Japan https://t.co/WIMZR0AY7K — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2022

The Abroad in Japan studio took quite the beating from yesterday’s earthquake unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/19YgsXyVqV — Chris Broad (@AbroadInJapan) March 17, 2022

BREAKING: Powerful earthquake hits northern Japan, tsunami advisory issued. Here is the footage of the cat reaction to the earthquake.#地震 pic.twitter.com/B7l1bLlXYj — World Updates Live (@itswpceo) March 16, 2022

Wednesday’s massive earthquake revived memories of the deadly temblor, which triggered a tsunami and wreaked havoc in Japan in 2011. It had led to nuclear reactor meltdowns, spewing massive radiation due to which some parts still remain uninhabitable. After the quake, the cooling system had failed in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.