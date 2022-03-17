Powerful quake jolts north Japan, videos surface on social media

March 17, 2022 12:40:38 pm
After 11 years of the deadly earthquake and tsunami, a tremor of 7.4 magnitude hit the Fukushima coast in northern Japan Wednesday night. Even though a small tsunami reached shore, the risk receded and the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quoted as saying during the parliamentary session Thursday morning by the Associated Press that four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated while 97 others were injured.
Videos showing buildings swaying violently, metro trains shaking and appliances and furniture falling inside apartments surfaced on social media. CCTV footage showing the earthquake hitting northeast Japan was also shared by the BBC.
Footage from NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster, showed tremors felt inside an office building in Sendai city. Chairs and desks moved and files and papers fell down as the quake hit. Another clip showed people struggling to stay on their feet in Fukushima city.
The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, was quoted as saying by AP that workers found no abnormalities at the site, which is being decommissioned.
There was a temporary power outage in more than 2.2 million homes. It was restored at most places by Thursday morning, except the hardest-hit regions of Fukushima and Miyagi. Train services were suspended for safety checks and some local trains resumed service later.
See videos:
宮城県と福島県で震度6強https://t.co/CO3JmvpVcx#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/JqHSHpWg7C
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) March 16, 2022
ちなみにさっきの映像のフルバージョンです！皆さまお気をつけください！※映像は東京都調布市の仙川駅付近 #地震 #福島 #停電 pic.twitter.com/cDFgV66l1l
— Sho Yamaguchi (@yamashomove) March 16, 2022
First pictures show moment earthquake hits Japan https://t.co/WIMZR0AY7K
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 16, 2022
【動画】宮城 仙台市青葉区のビル8階にある事務所で大きな揺れhttps://t.co/eOFUk0DBe2
午後11時半ごろ、仙台市青葉区のビルの8階にある事務所で撮影された映像です。大きな揺れが30秒ほど続いて机やいすが大きく動き、揺れの影響で棚の扉が開いたり、閉じたりしていました。#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/avm54NIidr
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) March 16, 2022
‼️#Fukushima #tsunami #warning after #magnitude 7.3 earthquake#Japan activated the #tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake off the coast of #Fukushima and #Miyagi, in the northeast of the country, reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency pic.twitter.com/6IysWGk0cq
— GMUSICTV®🇺🇦 (@GMUSICTV) March 16, 2022
The Abroad in Japan studio took quite the beating from yesterday’s earthquake unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/19YgsXyVqV
— Chris Broad (@AbroadInJapan) March 17, 2022
震度5強を観測した宮城県白石市で16日午後11時半ごろに撮影された映像です。棚などが大きく左右に揺れおよそ10秒後には停電して真っ暗になっています。
撮影した男性は「恐怖を感じました。地震から2時間半がたってもまだ停電が続いています」と話していました。https://t.co/Bpb0eeqlQB#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/jhyk3tLgRk
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) March 16, 2022
BREAKING: Powerful earthquake hits northern Japan, tsunami advisory issued.
Here is the footage of the cat reaction to the earthquake.#地震 pic.twitter.com/B7l1bLlXYj
— World Updates Live (@itswpceo) March 16, 2022
震度6弱の揺れを観測した福島市の飲食店街にあるビルの2階にある店では10秒ほど体が横に揺さぶられる揺れがあったあと、さらに踏ん張って立っているのが難しいほどの強い縦揺れが20秒ほど続きました。https://t.co/q1s0gmAMmy#nhk_video pic.twitter.com/DlN4bp6HLP
— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) March 16, 2022
Wednesday’s massive earthquake revived memories of the deadly temblor, which triggered a tsunami and wreaked havoc in Japan in 2011. It had led to nuclear reactor meltdowns, spewing massive radiation due to which some parts still remain uninhabitable. After the quake, the cooling system had failed in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
