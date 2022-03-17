scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Must Read

Powerful quake jolts north Japan, videos surface on social media

Videos showing buildings swaying violently, metro trains shaking and appliances and furniture falling down at apartments surfaced on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2022 12:40:38 pm
earthquake in Japan, tsunami threat in Japan, earthquake videos, indian expressVideos showing buildings swaying violently, metro trains shaking and appliances and furniture falling inside apartments surfaced on social media.

After 11 years of the deadly earthquake and tsunami, a tremor of 7.4 magnitude hit the Fukushima coast in northern Japan Wednesday night. Even though a small tsunami reached shore, the risk receded and the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was quoted as saying during the parliamentary session Thursday morning by the Associated Press that four people died during the quake and the cause of their deaths are being investigated while 97 others were injured.

Videos showing buildings swaying violently, metro trains shaking and appliances and furniture falling inside apartments surfaced on social media. CCTV footage showing the earthquake hitting northeast Japan was also shared by the BBC.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Footage from NHK, the Japanese public broadcaster, showed tremors felt inside an office building in Sendai city. Chairs and desks moved and files and papers fell down as the quake hit. Another clip showed people struggling to stay on their feet in Fukushima city.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, was quoted as saying by AP that workers found no abnormalities at the site, which is being decommissioned.

There was a temporary power outage in more than 2.2 million homes. It was restored at most places by Thursday morning, except the hardest-hit regions of Fukushima and Miyagi. Train services were suspended for safety checks and some local trains resumed service later.

See videos:

Wednesday’s massive earthquake revived memories of the deadly temblor, which triggered a tsunami and wreaked havoc in Japan in 2011. It had led to nuclear reactor meltdowns, spewing massive radiation due to which some parts still remain uninhabitable. After the quake, the cooling system had failed in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 17: Latest News

Advertisement