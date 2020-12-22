Postal worker surprises single mom battling COVID-19 with care package

The single mom was moved by the mail carrier's kindness and posted images online.

A postal worker in the US is being hailed online after she went above and beyond her call of duty by surprising a single mother who was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lisette LeJeune tested positive earlier in December and had a tough couple of weeks while recovering at her home and taking care of her son. LeJeune had warned her local postal carrier Mary that she had tested positive. LeJeune asked her mail to be left in a bucket, so that the US postal worker wouldn’t have to risk touching the mailbox.

But Mary turned up at her doorstep a few days later to deliver a package that included a get well card, orange juice, soup and crackers.

Initially the single mother thought one of her family members had sent the gift and only realised who had sent it when she saw a note that accompanied it.

“Get-well wishes! … I hope you are all feeling better!” wrote Mary in the note.

LeJeune also found a recording from her doorbell camera of the gift being dropped off by Mary.

“It warms my heart to see such a caring gesture from a stranger,” LeJeune told CNN. The woman said that her 3-year-old son always waves at Mary when they see her and he often got treats like candy or orange juice.

“What made me emotional was just the thought of her getting the bag ready, in the morning before starting work or the night before, just her having us in mind with her daily routine,” she told Good Morning America.

“We were having a hard time here at home getting anything delivered and our family was helping us, but still I couldn’t run out to get anything last-minute,” she said. “I had just run out of orange juice and I needed that to give to my son.”

“I was just making a small gesture of kindness,” Mary told ABC News in a statement.

She said she would have done the same for anybody. Mary said she had left the gift as a gesture of appreciation for LeJeune who warned her against using the mailbox after testing positive for Covid-19.

