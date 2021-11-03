Orphaned baby elephant overcoming paralysis to walk again leaves netizens inspired

A heartwarming story of a 9-month-old orphaned elephant calf has left netizens inspired after the post went viral on social media. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which runs an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation program in Kenya, took to Twitter to share the story of Kerrio after an unfortunate incident left her orphaned and paralysed.

But as the days passed, she slowly regained mobility and is now able to walk again. “Kerrio’s iron-clad will to get on with life is inspirational. This orphaned elephant was rescued with paralysis in her hind legs. But as you can see, she is becoming stronger and more mobile with each passing day,” read the caption of the post shared along with a video of the elephant calf.

Watch the video here:

Kerrio’s iron-clad will to get on with life is inspirational. This orphaned #elephant was rescued with paralysis in her hind legs. But as you can see, she is becoming stronger and more mobile with each passing day. Read her story: https://t.co/A7q5XCiH5W pic.twitter.com/ngtrwFmTIf — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) November 2, 2021

The tweet also shared a link to the organisation’s official website where details about Kerrio and how she was rescued were shared.

“This calf’s story began as gunfire shattered the night air of Kerio Valley. This region is home to about 800 elephants. It is also the scene of long-simmering conflict between the warring Pokot and Marakwet tribes, fuelled by the possession of illegal firearms. This evening, a fight over livestock theft escalated into a volley of bullets,” began the post.

“The sounds sent a nearby herd of elephants stampeding in terror. The next morning, in the early hours of 31st August, tribesmen heard a series of elephant squeals. Investigating the noise, they found an abandoned calf, lying on her side in the grasses. There was more to her condition than met the eye, but that would only be revealed later.”

After being alerted about the animal, the organisation planned to rescue the baby elephant, however, given the volatility of the region, it wasn’t an easy task. “Chesogon is a conflict zone, located in a remote corner of northern Kenya. To undertake the journey by ground was out of the question.” On reaching the animal via a helicopter, the team helped stabilise the baby calf, who was then loaded onboard. “Upon arrival at the Nursery, the calf was slid into the bed of a pickup truck, driven to her stable door, and stretchered in. We named her Kerrio, after the Kerio Valley from where she was rescued.”

On further inspecting the elephant, the rescue team discovered that the calf was unable to stand up on its own. “Kerrio’s hind legs were almost lifeless, wobbling hopelessly when she tried to put weight on them. The Keepers finally helped her to her feet, but it was clear she had no feeling in them.”

While the rescue team was not sure when the injury happened, Kerrio’s semi-paralysis state was a cause of concern. However, with time the calf continued to show improvement. “Already, her hindquarters are becoming stronger and she can even get up on her own. She can participate in all the usual activities of our Nursery, albeit at a gentler pace. We are hopeful in the fullness of time Kerrio will improve.

“Kerrio’s story began on a traumatic note, but with such a supportive team of fellow orphans and Keepers by her side, we feel confident about all that her future might hold,” the post concluded.

Since being shared online, the post has garnered over 8,000 views with many inspired by the elephant’s journey.

I have a sausage dog who is recovering from a spinal issue, with partial paralysis. He’s getting stronger each day, having a good quality of life. I truly hope she gets stronger too. Determination is a wonderful thing. — Stefan Williams (@StefanIsVegan) November 2, 2021

I want to give her the biggest hug!

The love and care she’s getting is a blessing.

Kerrio is one happy baby. 💕💕💕 — Irene N Tn 🛩 (@SusanCa60682206) November 2, 2021

It’s all the love you give them that gets them through the hard x — Jean Ward (@JeanWard1939) November 2, 2021

Look at her go. Improving more every day. She has such a happy disposition and such determination. Loving being alive she is! Keep it up sweet sweet girl. Thank you for sharing her progress. 🥰 — jan (@janAZ417) November 2, 2021