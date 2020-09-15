How the internet reacted to news of possible life being detected on Venus

Some joked that while the focus has been always on Mars to find life outside Earth, Venus often ignored stole the limelight in 2020.

A gas found on Earth that might indicate life has been detected in the clouds of Venus created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Scientists on Monday said they have detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Earth’s neighbour — a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit what was thought to be an inhospitable planet.

The researchers did not discover actual life forms, but noted that on Earth phosphine is produced by bacteria thriving in oxygen-starved environments. The international scientific team first spotted the phosphine using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii and confirmed it using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile.

The new findings are cited as a tantalising sign of potential life beyond Earth, and sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Social media had plenty of jokes and memes with #Aliens and #LifeOnVenus dominating trends online.

“Microbes” on Venus? We’re not saying “I told you so,” but… pic.twitter.com/QGVjYWA6fn — Ancient Aliens (@AncientAliens) September 14, 2020

The search for alien life has a STRONG new contender! pic.twitter.com/9hj8W6Rc7G — Emily Hunt (@emilydoesastro) September 14, 2020

I’m sorry, aliens, we’re maxed out on major news for the year. Please try again in 2021. — Lauren Katzenberg (@Lkatzenberg) September 14, 2020

Is gender bias the reason why we always thought there would be life on Mars but totally ignored Venus… Just wondering lol. — Amaya Smith (@amayajsmith) September 14, 2020

So now 2020 is giving us #Aliens just in time for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/BDXfXc3b4K — Andrew (@halo1nine) September 14, 2020

Scientists find sign of intelligent life on #Venus! pic.twitter.com/n3PDzHFwlN — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) September 14, 2020

September 2020 with aliens pic.twitter.com/KXFe9woQVy — trash can pens fan☀️ (@KatieMarr_) September 14, 2020

Just found out about #Aliens on Venus and I’m not taking any more chances with 2020 #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/yuk6vqgf2B — Passionfruit Paws (@passionfruitpws) September 14, 2020

when we find life on venus and it looks like this pic.twitter.com/YwUmXhkcJh — sean 🪐 (@swoletergeist) September 14, 2020

NASA: we found life on venus the aliens: pic.twitter.com/cz2OOdGsP1 — Avery (@averybrockberg) September 14, 2020

2020: “Shall I throw aliens into the mix?” Humanity: “To be fair, it’s not like we haven’t been expecting this.” ***calmly ticks off #aliens on 2020 #apocalypse #bingo*** https://t.co/g0mUqcEKJk — Ben Oakley (@BenOakleyAuthor) September 14, 2020

Phosphine – a phosphorus atom with three hydrogen atoms attached – is highly toxic to people. Some scientists have suspected that the Venusian high clouds, with mild temperatures around 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), could harbour aerial microbes that could endure extreme acidity.

These clouds are around 90 per cent sulphuric acid. Microbes on Earth cannot survive that acidity.

