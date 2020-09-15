scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
How the internet reacted to news of possible life being detected on Venus

The new findings are being dubbed a tantalising sign of potential life beyond Earth, and soon sparked a lot of conversations on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2020 12:06:32 pm
venus, life on venus, phosphine in venus cloud, Potential sign of alien life in venus, venus aliens memes, life on venus jokes, tech news, viral news, indian expressSome joked that while the focus has been always on Mars to find life outside Earth, Venus often ignored stole the limelight in 2020.

A gas found on Earth that might indicate life has been detected in the clouds of Venus created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Scientists on Monday said they have detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Earth’s neighbour — a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit what was thought to be an inhospitable planet.

The researchers did not discover actual life forms, but noted that on Earth phosphine is produced by bacteria thriving in oxygen-starved environments. The international scientific team first spotted the phosphine using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope in Hawaii and confirmed it using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope in Chile.

The new findings are cited as a tantalising sign of potential life beyond Earth, and sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Social media had plenty of jokes and memes with #Aliens and #LifeOnVenus dominating trends online.

Phosphine – a phosphorus atom with three hydrogen atoms attached – is highly toxic to people. Some scientists have suspected that the Venusian high clouds, with mild temperatures around 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), could harbour aerial microbes that could endure extreme acidity.

These clouds are around 90 per cent sulphuric acid. Microbes on Earth cannot survive that acidity.

