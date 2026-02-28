‘I said no multiple times’: Portuguese vlogger shares video of being followed by 2 men in Mumbai; police reach out

A foreign national who visited Mumbai shared her disturbing experience on social media after she was allegedly harassed by two men.

Ines Faria, a Portugal-based travel vlogger who has been travelling in India since January 6, posted the video on Instagram, saying it was the first time she had encountered such behaviour during her two-month stay in the country.

In the now-viral clip, Faria is seen walking through a busy public area in Mumbai, wearing a tense, nervous smile as the men closely follow her.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Faria said, “I was with another female friend when that happened and they followed both of us. The men just kept asking for photos and I said no multiple times but he kept asking for it while following us for over 15 min.”

She adds, “At some point he disappeared for like 5 min and then came back with a friend and it got a bit more overwhelming as he kept getting too close.”

When asked if anyone came to help her during the entire incident, Faria replied, “No one came to help but some people were staring and I’m sure they would have helped if something would have to happen.”

In stories posted after the video went viral, Faria shared that Mumbai police did reach out to her via an Instagram DM. “Hi Ines, this message is regretting your recent video, kindly share your contact details so that we may connect with you and discuss this to help you as much as we can,” reads the Mumbai Police message.

When asked if she reported the incident, Faria told indianexpress.com that she did not file any official complaint but “police contacted me over the phone and they looking at the cctv to find the men.”

After the video went viral, the internet came out in Faria’s support and started tagging the Mumbai police to find the men responsible. The comments section of the viral video is filled with netizens’ reactions.

One user wrote, “We sincerely apologize on their behalf!” Another user added, “Im sorry for went you went through…. this is so disturbing but what’s truly upsetting is that the bystanders aren’t helping at all they’re just walking by like nothing’s happening.”

While one comment got harsh, “Going to India as a tourist is ridiculous. There are thousands of countries to visit in the world, but I don’t understand why anyone would go to India.”

When asked how her trip to India has been and what she has to say to fellow travellers, Faria replied, “Outside this experience indias has been amazing, beautiful and such kind people everywhere so India is such an amazing country overall.”

When asked if she would recommend visiting India, she said, “I would say come to India cause India is not what people show in the media, is wonderful, beautiful and a lot of kind people, sometimes small accidents might happen like this but anywhere in the world can happen. Is still a beautiful country. Plus police is super helpful.”

Faria is planning to spend three months or more in India.