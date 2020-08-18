Watch: 71-year-old Portugal president swims to help two women after their kayak overturns

Several pictures and video shows the president swimming into the sea to assist the ladies. (Picture credit: AP)

The 71-year-old president of Portugal came to the rescue of two women who were struggling to stay afloat after their kayak capsized off a beach in Algarve, Portugal.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was filmed on August 15 swimming off of the Praia do Alvor beach in the Algarve, towards the kayakers in distress.

According to a BBC report, the president, who was vacationing in the Algarve in a bid to promote tourism had just spoken to the media when he encountered two women in the ocean.

Several pictures and video shows the president swimming into the sea to assist the ladies. Another man, on a jet ski also approached them, offering assistance.

Watch the video here:

The 71-year-old, after assisting told local media that the women were from another beach and said that it was the large west currents that caused their kayak to capsize, reported Daily Mail

