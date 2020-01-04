Watch: Heartbreaking video of disabled dog abandoned in Portugal

As per the video, the woman pushes the dog away as it tries to get back into the vehicle. As per the video, the woman pushes the dog away as it tries to get back into the vehicle.

Heartbreaking footage has emerged of a woman abandoning a disabled dog on the streets of Portugal. The footage, captured on a surveillance camera of a bus company in the Cristo Rei neighbourhood, shows an unidentified woman in a white car abandoning a dog with a visible disability in its two front paws.

Watch the video here:

The woman is seen stopping at Concordia street where she takes out two puppies from the backseat of her car. She then lets one of the dogs back inside while abandoning the disabled one.

Though the dog tried to get back inside the vehicle, the woman pushes it out. She can then be seen driving away as the abandoned dog watches on.

The video, which was posted by Facebook user Ana Paula Scherer has garnered over 10 million views in 24 hours. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video here:

According to local reports, the dog was later found by a man who dropped it off at the Municipal Department of Animal protection.

The women, it is believed, is the wife of a mechanic who worked at the bus station near where the dog was abandoned.

