Twitter thread lists portraits by famous photographers of their partners, netizens in awe

Photographers have long used photography to express love, especially when clicking pictures of their loved ones. A viral Twitter thread shows how famous photographers captured their loved ones.

The thread lists portraits of singer-songwriter Patti Smith taken by Robert Mapplethorpe; portraits of Beatles member Paul McCartney taken by his wife Linda McCartney; portraits of acclaimed visual artist Yoko Araki taken by her husband Nobuyoshi Araki, who was a photographer and artist.

The thread also shows black and white photographs of writer Susan Sontag taken by famous American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz, among others.

This Twitter thread, captioned, ‘Portraits famous photographers have taken of their partners’, has gathered over 1.4 lakh likes since it was posted on Saturday by a Twitter user named Isabelle Baldwin (@BelleNoelPhoto).

Portraits of Ginger Shore by Stephen Shore pic.twitter.com/iDcyfGjZHj — Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 10, 2023

Portraits of Annie Leibovitz’ partner, Susan Sontag pic.twitter.com/4WQZnjwsSC — Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 10, 2023

Portraits of Linda McCartney’s husband, Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/4YrN4Y89PM — Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 10, 2023

Portraits of Paul Graham’s partner, Senami pic.twitter.com/Ur2Vg875gd — Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 10, 2023

Portraits of Edith Gowin, Emmet Gowin’s wife pic.twitter.com/bpsromehSc — Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 11, 2023

Portraits of Yoko Araki, NobuyoshiAraki’s wife pic.twitter.com/L1h3PMnqN4 — Isabelle Baldwin 🌎🎞 (@BelleNoelPhoto) February 11, 2023

Commenting on this tweet thread, a person wrote, “Having a spouse that hate to be photographed and can’t take photos and don’t want to take a photos, seeing this, I wanna cry so bad.”

The thread also prompted people to share the pictures that they took of their loved ones or vice versa. Commenting on one such post, a Twitter user wrote, “I think my favorite part of this thread are the so-called “nonphotographers” sharing pictures of their partners. You all take amazing portraits of your love and they are beautiful.”