scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Twitter thread lists portraits by famous photographers of their partners, netizens in awe

The now-viral Twitter thread has over 1.4 lakh likes.

famous photographers capturing their partners

Photographers have long used photography to express love, especially when clicking pictures of their loved ones. A viral Twitter thread shows how famous photographers captured their loved ones.

The thread lists portraits of singer-songwriter Patti Smith taken by Robert Mapplethorpe; portraits of Beatles member Paul McCartney taken by his wife Linda McCartney; portraits of acclaimed visual artist Yoko Araki taken by her husband Nobuyoshi Araki, who was a photographer and artist.

ALSO READ |‘Greatest photograph of all time’: Ronaldo and Messi’s LV campaign breaks the internet

The thread also shows black and white photographs of writer Susan Sontag taken by famous American portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz, among others.

This Twitter thread, captioned, ‘Portraits famous photographers have taken of their partners’, has gathered over 1.4 lakh likes since it was posted on Saturday by a Twitter user named Isabelle Baldwin (@BelleNoelPhoto).

Commenting on this tweet thread, a person wrote, “Having a spouse that hate to be photographed and can’t take photos and don’t want to take a photos, seeing this, I wanna cry so bad.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Vandita Mishra writes: Two speeches in Parliament and a glimpse of 2024
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...
7 decades before Hindenburg-Adani, a speech by Feroze Gandhi that sank a ...

The thread also prompted people to share the pictures that they took of their loved ones or vice versa. Commenting on one such post, a Twitter user wrote, “I think my favorite part of this thread are the so-called “nonphotographers” sharing pictures of their partners. You all take amazing portraits of your love and they are beautiful.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 17:35 IST
Next Story

Would you try this Queen Victoria-approved popular British dessert? (recipe inside)

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close