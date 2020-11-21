‘Worst parking ever!’: Porsche drives over wall and lands on another car

Many thought the video sums up how 2020 is going.

In one of the worst parking instances ever that happened on a residential street, a Porsche driver glided down a driveway and crashed into another car parked nearby. The moment was caught on a CCTV camera from a neighbour’s home across the street in Manningtree, Essex in the UK, and has left netizens laughing out loud.

The footage shows, the driver taking the Porsche Taycan up the road and stopping briefly before making a turn. However, he might have accidentally hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes and it went south, hitting another SUV standing near the garage and ultimately landing on its side after crashing on to another parked car along the main road, tumbling down the lawns.

The neighbour, Twitter user Andy @oldschoolbiker4, shared it on the microblogging site leaving many amused getting over 3 million views.

Taycans, which are fully-electric and can cost more than £130,000, rocket from 0-62mph in just 2.8 seconds. Many believed the car was new and the driver was still learning how to manage it.

“I feel sorry for the guy. He was visiting a neighbour of mine,” the local resident told Sun Online. “I heard it happen, it was a loud crashing noise. He was pretty shaken up. He had a few bumps and bruises, but he was okay,” he added.

The resident said he heard the noise and went outside to offer some help to make sure the driver was alright. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.

“He seemed like a really nice, genuine guy and he’d just smashed up his new Porsche,” he added.

The footage got many talking online and many people on social media said they didn’t see it coming. Few users thought it was a perfect metaphor for the year and said this exactly how 2020 started and is going. Others tried to guess what went wrong.

My man just got a new car. 2020 never disappoints… pic.twitter.com/uDMw17QERt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 20, 2020

This was more dramatic than I expected 😂 https://t.co/PVg2KQ2qXa — Torr Leonard (@torrHL) November 21, 2020

It’s gets funnier each time 😂 https://t.co/3AO9q93IdO — Bear 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@8BE4R) November 21, 2020

If 2020 was parking a car… https://t.co/FgBHaE9OOj — Russell Bentley (@russell_runner) November 20, 2020

We call this “plunging” in the trade. https://t.co/EqPf5zvQkN — Michael Canty (@ukneurodoc) November 21, 2020

Holy shit !! Was not expecting that !!’ pic.twitter.com/JMBbsnwD1N — leanne🐝🏃🏻‍♀️ (@leanneb68) November 20, 2020

Last word of driver, what’s this button for? “launch control” 😂 — Kingdigger ™ (@kingdigger_) November 20, 2020

What a waste of a beautiful Porsche…criminal 😖😥😥 — Ian Gray (@IgsterIan) November 20, 2020

These Taycans have an incredible response if you mash the throttle, it’s surreal how suddenly they go. Normally if you were to accidentally catch the go pedal and the stop pedal nothing much happens. I can see this outcome from a simple slip of the foot 😐 — Andy (@gt2andy) November 20, 2020

The car was already stopped though. My suspicion was that driver thought would out in park and rev that engine to let folks in house had arrived, but hadn’t quite engaged the gear. — ⚪️😶 (@Y2Kotic) November 20, 2020

Its a Porsche Taycan EV I think. EV’s with these much power take off like a rocket. — Ritchie Cusack 👷‍♂️🏋️‍♂️🐃🌚🌩⚽🏈☕🈶♉ (@CusackRitchie) November 20, 2020

I love the confused neighbours looking on with their shopping. You can just hear them, “I told you Frank was a bellend!” — Richard Howlett (@Djfridgetwit) November 19, 2020

An electric Porsche, did the police charge him or the car? 😁 — Andrew Parker (@AndrewParkerUK) November 20, 2020

it’s the problem of the incredible torque that an electric car has… — anagabyy ⭑ (@anagabyarballo) November 20, 2020

