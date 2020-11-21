scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Top news

‘Worst parking ever!’: Porsche drives over wall and lands on another car

Motor experts weighed in and said that the vehicle's 'instant torque' might have been to blame if the driver "stepped on the gas pedal a bit too much and the Taycan's electric motors did their thing".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 21, 2020 5:14:08 pm
porsche parking fail, worst parking videos, new porsche lands on another car, porsche slips from driveway wall, viral videos, indian expressMany thought the video sums up how 2020 is going.

In one of the worst parking instances ever that happened on a residential street, a Porsche driver glided down a driveway and crashed into another car parked nearby. The moment was caught on a CCTV camera from a neighbour’s home across the street in Manningtree, Essex in the UK, and has left netizens laughing out loud.

The footage shows, the driver taking the Porsche Taycan up the road and stopping briefly before making a turn. However, he might have accidentally hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes and it went south, hitting another SUV standing near the garage and ultimately landing on its side after crashing on to another parked car along the main road, tumbling down the lawns.

The neighbour, Twitter user Andy @oldschoolbiker4, shared it on the microblogging site leaving many amused getting over 3 million views.

Watch the video here:

Taycans, which are fully-electric and can cost more than £130,000, rocket from 0-62mph in just 2.8 seconds. Many believed the car was new and the driver was still learning how to manage it.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I feel sorry for the guy. He was visiting a neighbour of mine,” the local resident told Sun Online. “I heard it happen, it was a loud crashing noise. He was pretty shaken up. He had a few bumps and bruises, but he was okay,” he added.

The resident said he heard the noise and went outside to offer some help to make sure the driver was alright. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.

“He seemed like a really nice, genuine guy and he’d just smashed up his new Porsche,” he added.

The footage got many talking online and many people on social media said they didn’t see it coming. Few users thought it was a perfect metaphor for the year and said this exactly how 2020 started and is going. Others tried to guess what went wrong.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 21: Latest News

Advertisement