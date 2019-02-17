Porsche Cayenne owner trolled for driving car into the ocean

A Porsche car driver is being trolled after he accidentally drove his sports car in an ocean while trying to launch a jet ski. A video of the incident shared on the Perth Boat School Facebook page shows the luxury car floating in water as people try to pull it out. The clip, which went viral on social media, triggered hilarious reactions on social media.

The viral clip was shared along with a caption that read, “Saw this happen to a Porsche today at Woodman point while we were doing liferaft training. Thought it would be a good time to say that we can also train people how to launch boats … if you need help, just ask.”

Watch the video here:

Though it isn’t clear how exactly the luxury car managed to enter the waters, people were quick to criticise the owner. “If only money could buy some common sense,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.