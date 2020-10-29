Popular Halloween trail becomes drive-through due to COVID-19

This Halloween season, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the interactive Halloween event is offering a drive-through experience.Picture credit: (Facebook/Nights of the Jack).

With people coming up with several creative and safe ways to celebrate Halloween this year, a popular Halloween trail in the US has become a drive-through in order to remain accessible.

The popular “Nights of the Jack,” a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles, is back as a car trail featuring 4,000 to 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins.

Till last year, visitors were greeted with intricately hand-carved and illuminated jack o’lanterns as they made their way through the half-mile trail around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California on foot.

However, this Halloween season, the interactive event is offering a different experience.

With the hand-carved pumpkins in themed displays such as Hollywood, Alice in Wonderland, and an alien invasion, the mile-long route takes 25-30 minutes to savour on wheels, said a Reuters report.

Watch the video here:

“The trick is to have a spook-tacular treat at a safe distance,” said organizer Bobby Rossi while talking to Reuters. “We made it contactless,” he added.

According to the event’s official website, the trail also features a live pumpkin carver, food truck and is open till November 3.

(With inputs from Reuters)

