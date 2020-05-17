Massive poppy bloom in California visible from space. Check out the images by NASA

The images, which were released by NASA’s Earth Observatory, shows large fields of poppy colouring the field bright orange. (Picture credit: NASA/ Earth Observatory) The images, which were released by NASA’s Earth Observatory, shows large fields of poppy colouring the field bright orange. (Picture credit: NASA/ Earth Observatory)

This year’s orange poppy bloom in USA’s Antelope Valley in California has blossomed in such a massive scale that it was even visible from space. Nasa has released a series of stunning images of the wildflowers as seen from space.

After months of drought, late-season rainfall in March and April helped the poppy fields of the state’s Antelope Valley bloom.

Check it out here:

Orange You Glad It’s Spring? 🌻🌼 After a wet March & April 2020, fields of poppies colored @PoppyReserve a bright orange. Park officials called this bloom an “unexpected” surprise due to the late season rains. Enjoy flower gazing with 🛰️ @NASA_Landsat: https://t.co/fntMjCkeOg pic.twitter.com/Hjs92itZat — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) April 29, 2020

The pictures show the fields splashed in bright orange. Sharing the images on their Earth Observatory website, Nasa said the images were captured by Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite on April 14. The images were taken when the flowers were at peak bloom.

“While the orange poppies are easy to spot in satellite imagery, the fields also contain cream cups, forget-me-nots, purple bush lupines, and yellow goldfields (a relative of the sunflower),” Nasa said.

