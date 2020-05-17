Follow Us:
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Massive poppy bloom in California visible from space. Check out the images by NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released a series of images showing the large scale blooming of the wildflowers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2020 2:54:00 pm
Poppy bloom, NASA, California, poppy bloom visible from space, Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Trending news, Indian Express news. The images, which were released by NASA’s Earth Observatory, shows large fields of poppy colouring the field bright orange. (Picture credit: NASA/ Earth Observatory)

This year’s orange poppy bloom in USA’s Antelope Valley in California has blossomed in such a massive scale that it was even visible from space. Nasa has released a series of stunning images of the wildflowers as seen from space.

After months of drought, late-season rainfall in March and April helped the poppy fields of the state’s Antelope Valley bloom.

Check it out here:

The pictures show the fields splashed in bright orange. Sharing the images on their Earth Observatory website, Nasa said the images were captured by Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite on April 14. The images were taken when the flowers were at peak bloom.

“While the orange poppies are easy to spot in satellite imagery, the fields also contain cream cups, forget-me-nots, purple bush lupines, and yellow goldfields (a relative of the sunflower),” Nasa said.

