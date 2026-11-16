‘Papacopter’: Pope Leo joins Peruvian Air Force pilots in cockpit

Pope Leo XIV recently opted for a front-seat ride in a Peruvian Air Force helicopter during his visit to Peru on November 14. The video of the pontiff sitting in the cockpit along with two military pilots, wearing headsets and smiling, quickly went viral on social media.

According to the BBC, the Pope travelled aboard a Mi-17 helicopter from Chiclayo to the remote village of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba in Peru’s Cajamarca region.

Pope Leo’s helicopter ride with Peruvian Air Force pilots

Rather than occupying a conventional passenger seat, Leo XIV requested a place in the cockpit, where he spent approximately 45 minutes with pilots Gino Burgos and Javier Rojas.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Photographs and videos from the flight showed the pontiff enjoying the unusual experience, chatting with the pilots, and waving to villagers as the helicopter passed overhead.