‘Papacopter’: Pope Leo joins Peruvian Air Force pilots in cockpit

Pope Leo XIV recently opted for a front-seat ride in a Peruvian Air Force helicopter during his visit to Peru on November 14. The video of the pontiff sitting in the cockpit along with two military pilots, wearing headsets and smiling, quickly went viral on social media.
According to the BBC, the Pope travelled aboard a Mi-17 helicopter from Chiclayo to the remote village of Santa Cruz de Succhabamba in Peru’s Cajamarca region.
Pope Leo’s helicopter ride with Peruvian Air Force pilots
Rather than occupying a conventional passenger seat, Leo XIV requested a place in the cockpit, where he spent approximately 45 minutes with pilots Gino Burgos and Javier Rojas.
Photographs and videos from the flight showed the pontiff enjoying the unusual experience, chatting with the pilots, and waving to villagers as the helicopter passed overhead.
The Peruvian Air Force also joined in celebrating the memorable journey, sharing photographs and videos of the Pope with the crew. The country’s Ministry of Defence had already given the helicopter a fitting nickname: ‘Papacóptero FAP’, combining the Spanish word for Pope, ‘Papa’, with ‘helicóptero’.
The flight was especially meaningful for the two pilots whose professional relationship dates back nearly three decades. According to Peruvian newspaper Diario Correo, the officers were classmates who once shared the dream of becoming professional pilots.
Over the years, the two have worked together on missions to fight drug trafficking and have also participated in papal security operations. Both were part of the aviation team during Pope Francis’ visit to Peru in 2018.
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The video amassed a wave of reactions.
“Those pilots are BLESSED,” one user said. “This guy’s cooler than the president!” another user wrote.
“Safest helicopter flight on earth tbh, zero turbulence allowed when the pope is in the front seat,” a third user reacted.