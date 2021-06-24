Watch: Pope Francis meets ‘Spider-Man’ at weekly audience in Vatican

June 24, 2021 2:23:53 pm
A ‘superhero’ swung by Pope Francis’s Wednesday general audience at the Vatican. Dressed in a ‘Spider-Man’ costume, superhero impersonator Mattia Villardita sat in the VIP section of the audience in Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard.
Pictures and videos showed the pontiff delivering his sermon, completely unfazed by the ‘superhero’s’ presence.
The 28-year-old has been performing in paediatric hospitals dressed as the comic book superhero for the past four years. He was rewarded with the VIP seat at the pope’s weekly audience for his selfless service.
“The real superheroes are the children who are suffering and their families who are fighting with so much hope,” Villardita told the Vatican’s media outlet, Vatican News.
Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families, news agency AP reported.
The masked man even had a chance to shake hands with the Pope and gift him a Spider-Man mask.
Sat among the faithful, a person dressed in the famous red and blue costume was seen listening intently to the pontiff’s message.
Besides his day job at a terminal shipping company in Italy’s north-western Liguria region, Villardita also leads an association of hospital volunteers who dress up as superheroes.
