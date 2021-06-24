scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Pope Francis meets ‘Spider-Man’ at weekly audience in Vatican

The 28-year-old has been performing in paediatric hospitals dressed as the comic book superhero for the past four years.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 2:23:53 pm
Pope Francis' weekly audience, Vatican, Spiderman, Pope meets Spiderman, Spiderman at the Vatican, Vatican news, Trending news, pope and Spiderman viral video, Trending news, Indian express newsPope Francis meets Spider-Man, who presents him with his mask, at the end of his weekly general audience with a limited number of faithful in the San Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A ‘superhero’ swung by Pope Francis’s Wednesday general audience at the Vatican. Dressed in a ‘Spider-Man’ costume, superhero impersonator Mattia Villardita sat in the VIP section of the audience in Vatican’s San Damaso Courtyard.

Pictures and videos showed the pontiff delivering his sermon, completely unfazed by the ‘superhero’s’ presence.
The 28-year-old has been performing in paediatric hospitals dressed as the comic book superhero for the past four years. He was rewarded with the VIP seat at the pope’s weekly audience for his selfless service.

“The real superheroes are the children who are suffering and their families who are fighting with so much hope,” Villardita told the Vatican’s media outlet, Vatican News.

Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families, news agency AP reported.
The masked man even had a chance to shake hands with the Pope and gift him a Spider-Man mask.

Watch the video here:

Besides his day job at a terminal shipping company in Italy’s north-western Liguria region, Villardita also leads an association of hospital volunteers who dress up as superheroes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement