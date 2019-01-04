Pope Francis triggers photoshop battle after spinning football on his finger

Pope Francis recently ended up showing off his skills at the Vatican with a group of Cuban circus performers, which is now the subject of plenty of memes online. People claim the Pope has given a whole new meaning to the term ‘the Hand of God’ as a spinning football was put on his finger briefly during a weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI Hall.

A group of the artistes from the circus were performing on stage with the Pope seated at the centre, when one of the performers who was juggling a few footballs approached the pontiff. The performer carefully put a spinning ball on the Pope’s index finger — and Pope Francis managed to balance it for a few seconds before it fell off.

Watch the video here:

Naturally, videos and photos of him spinning the ball went viral in no time, and like any trending topic, the incident inspired memes. A plethora of memes started doing rounds online after Reddit user BaconBaron101 posted a photo to the site’s “Photoshop Battles” thread, and many quickly came up with their own versions of the photo.

From Donald Trump’s head to Thanos, Reddit users went pretty berserk with the photoshopping: