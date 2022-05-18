Need a tequila shot for my knee pain, Pope Francis jokes. Watch video

Doctors have prescribed a wheelchair, cane and physical therapy to help heal Pope Francis’s bad knee. He, however, has another idea. What’s it? A shot of tequila.

In a recent video clip, Pope Francis joked that a shot of tequila is needed for his leg. The TikTok clip documenting his interaction with a group of Mexican seminarians from the Legion of Christ in St.Peter’s Square, Vatican City, Rome quickly went viral.

In the clip shared by CTV News, a Mexican Priest is heard asking the pontiff, “Pope Francis, how is your leg, your knee?” and Francis replies, “very capricious.”

The Mexican priest adds that Francis is an example for them as future priests. “But thank you for your smile, your happiness, for being here despite the discomfort. You are an example for us, as future priests,” the Mexican priest says.

Triggering laughter among the people gathered there, Francis quips, “You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila!” Taking Francis’s need for tequila in his stride, the Mexican priest says, “If one day we go to Santa Marta, we’ll bring you a little bottle.”

The 85-year-old Argentine pope’s idea has struck a chord among netizens. “Wow, I actually have some Tequila. Patron, it’s not bad. Seriously, drop by. I’ll give Mr Francis the Tequila! How do we get back to February 06th,2022?” commented a user.

Get this man a drink 😂😂 https://t.co/jO7qI0qQ7m — The Detention Podcast (@DetentionPod1) May 17, 2022

Wow I actually have some Tequila. Patron, it's not bad.😂🤣 Seriously, drop by. I'll give Mr. Francis the Tequila! How do we get back to February 06th,2022? — J Riordan (@JLenyo13579) May 17, 2022

It is high-past time for the Catholic Church to mordernize. Give 👏 the pope 👏tequila👏. — Party Roll Mark (@Elmoogle) May 17, 2022

Doing tequila shots with the Pope would be a heck of a story to tell the grandkids. https://t.co/nxUG3Ed5m6 — Jeff B (@PlaidSir) May 17, 2022

According to the Associated Press report, Francis has been using a wheelchair and a cane recently. He has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for months. A close collaborator told AP that Francis is “better than ever” and is undergoing physiotherapy for two hours a day.