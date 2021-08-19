scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Pope Francis gets his very own foosball table

The table presented to the Pope by representatives of a the association was specially designed to be inclusive, for people with physical disabilities, to encourage their participation in sport.

By: AP | Vatican City |
August 19, 2021 9:12:27 pm
Pope Francis plays with Natale Tonini, president of Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla association, at the end of the weekly general audience. (Source: AP)

Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table.

Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him at the end of his general audience by representatives of a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla in Altopascio.

Pope Francis plays table football during the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican. (Source: AP)

The mayor of Altopascio, Sara D’Ambrosio, wrote on Facebook that the table was designed to be inclusive and work well for people with physical disabilities to encourage their participation in sport.

The Argentine-born pope is a well-known lover of soccer and his beloved San Lorenzo soccer club in Buenos Aires. He has long promoted sport as a way to promote solidarity and inclusion, especially for young people.

