Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Pope Francis breaks down as he talks about plight of Ukrainian people. Watch video

Pope Francis leans over and chokes up, meanwhile, people around him applaud him, urging him to continue.

In a video shared by ABC News on Instagram, Francis is seen addressing the people gathered around him. He is seen breaking down and is overcome by emotion. (Source: Associated Press)
Russian missile strikes continue to ravage Ukraine and people have been grappling to survive amid the crisis. Moved by the plight of Ukrainian citizens, Pope Francis was left in tears as he spoke during his annual Christmas visit to venerate a statue of Virgin Mary in Rome, Associated Press report said.

In a video shared by ABC News on Instagram, Francis is seen addressing the people gathered around him. He is seen breaking down and is overcome by emotion. He leans over and chokes up, meanwhile, people around him applaud him, urging him to continue.

While some users expressed doubt over Francis’ tearing up, several others prayed for peace in Ukraine. A user commented, “Peace in the world.” Another user wrote, “It’s beautiful to see a sincere prayer lifted up to the Lord by a man who has pledged his life to serve Him.” A third user commented, “Did he really?”

Francis was quoted as saying by AP, “I would have liked to have brought you the thanks of the Ukrainian people …” After a long pause, he continued, “… the Ukrainian people for the peace we have so long asked the Lord. Instead I must present you with the pleas of children, elderly, mothers and fathers and the young people of that martyred land, that is suffering so much.”

Millions of people in Ukraine have been left without electricity and water during the beginning of harsh winter. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the attacks regardless of the global criticism. Recently, a video showing doctors performing open-heart surgery on a baby during power-cut left netizens devastated.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:40:39 am
