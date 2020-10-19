scorecardresearch
Twitter is flooded with a new meme of the Pope, but this version has some critics too

While the photo has inspired other popular memes since 2013, this version is a new one and has divided opinion on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 19, 2020 7:54:51 pm

Pope Francis has been the subject of multiple memes in the past, but a new one has people using Twitter’s tiled image format to make it look like the pontiff is holding up various things, ranging from The Lion King’s Simba to Baby Yoda.

People have been editing a 2013 photograph of the pope holding a Eucharist wafer while praying in Brazil. The Getty Images website says that the photograph was clicked as Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida on July 24, 2013 in Aparecida, Brazil.

While the photo has inspired other popular memes since 2013, this version is a new one. In earlier versions of the meme, the Eucharist wafer was replaced with circular objects like CDs.

Three of the earliest versions were widely shared last week, and opinions were divided about it.

It soon inspired many other versions:

But many were upset by the meme and said that it also hurt religious sentiments.

