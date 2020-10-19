Twitter is flooded with a new meme of the Pope, but this version has some critics too

Pope Francis has been the subject of multiple memes in the past, but a new one has people using Twitter’s tiled image format to make it look like the pontiff is holding up various things, ranging from The Lion King’s Simba to Baby Yoda.

People have been editing a 2013 photograph of the pope holding a Eucharist wafer while praying in Brazil. The Getty Images website says that the photograph was clicked as Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida on July 24, 2013 in Aparecida, Brazil.

While the photo has inspired other popular memes since 2013, this version is a new one. In earlier versions of the meme, the Eucharist wafer was replaced with circular objects like CDs.

Three of the earliest versions were widely shared last week, and opinions were divided about it.

It soon inspired many other versions:

pope bouta make a meme pic.twitter.com/hm1P70G2Fs — EUGENED (@Eugened_) October 17, 2020

best pope meme ever pic.twitter.com/svpgemo3WH — issa⁷ (@deokjins) October 17, 2020

October 30th. He will save us. pic.twitter.com/aZHizEjVZb — President Warren G Haunting (@PopeAwesomeXIII) October 16, 2020

did i do this right pic.twitter.com/CbX974zGw4 — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 16, 2020

But many were upset by the meme and said that it also hurt religious sentiments.

The pope meme is not funny. If you’re Catholic (or anyone who desires to have a modicum of respect for someone else’s deeply held religious beliefs) don’t tweet or retweet it. — Sr. Theresa Aletheia ☠️ (@pursuedbytruth) October 18, 2020

Hi, i posted this elsewhere and as read it, these memes are a sin against the first commandment: pic.twitter.com/Rf8mYpAT9r — Michael (@mj33096) October 18, 2020

2/ I know most people don’t believe this is what happens at Mass, but Catholics do. It is the holiest and most central moment of our entire faith. It really hurts to see it held up for ridicule. I’ve only seen silly ones, but I assume there are gross and profane ones, too. — (((Simcha Fisher))) (@SimchaFisher) October 17, 2020

