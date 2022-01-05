scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Polish chess player falls off chair after humiliating defeat. His reaction to viral video is the winning move

The Polish player's opponent Tigran Petrosian remained stoic while Pawel Teclaf made a blunder and fell off his chair.

January 5, 2022 3:21:51 pm
Polish chess player, chess player falls off chair, chess, FIDE championship, social media viral, indian expressPolish chess player falls off his chair after getting defeated.

Chess is not an active sport and needs a lot of restraint and mental prowess. However, Polish national player Pawel Teclaf added a lot of action to it as he swung and accidentally fell off a chair after facing a humiliating defeat.

The 18-year-old player lost his championship to Tigran Petrosian, 37, from Armenia at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Warsaw, held on December 29.

In the fast-moving match, playing white, Teclaf lost after his opponent made his winning move. Realising that he made a blunder, Teclaf threw himself back in his chair. The chair lost balance and Teclaf tumbled on the floor.

Petrosian lent a helping hand, but Teclaf had hit the floor already. Immediately, Teclaf sprung up and shook hands with Petrosian, hiding his humiliation.

Watch the video here:

“I usually swing on my chair because I just like it, and that was the first time I just fell down,” Teclaf said as quoted by Dailymail. “Then I stood up fast. Everything was fine, it was just the moment,” he added.

“We had a maximum of ten seconds left on the clock in a time scramble. I was gradually spoiling my position until I was unable to set a fortress, and then I even managed to screw it up,” he said as quoted by Mirror.

The clip shared on YouTube channel Anti-Chess24 left netizens in splits. “Petrosian’s stoic reaction is fantastic. What brilliant self control!” commented a user.

After the video did rounds on social media, Teclaf realised he was getting popular. “In the morning, I was in the elevator & a person standing next to me was staring at me and on her phone back and forth, smirking. When I go to my room, I opened WhatsApp and saw plenty of links and realised I am getting popular,” International Chess Federation tweeted as said by Teclaf.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views so far.

