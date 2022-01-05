Polish chess player falls off chair after humiliating defeat. His reaction to viral video is the winning move

January 5, 2022 3:21:51 pm
Chess is not an active sport and needs a lot of restraint and mental prowess. However, Polish national player Pawel Teclaf added a lot of action to it as he swung and accidentally fell off a chair after facing a humiliating defeat.
The 18-year-old player lost his championship to Tigran Petrosian, 37, from Armenia at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Warsaw, held on December 29.
In the fast-moving match, playing white, Teclaf lost after his opponent made his winning move. Realising that he made a blunder, Teclaf threw himself back in his chair. The chair lost balance and Teclaf tumbled on the floor.
Petrosian lent a helping hand, but Teclaf had hit the floor already. Immediately, Teclaf sprung up and shook hands with Petrosian, hiding his humiliation.
Watch the video here:
“I usually swing on my chair because I just like it, and that was the first time I just fell down,” Teclaf said as quoted by Dailymail. “Then I stood up fast. Everything was fine, it was just the moment,” he added.
“We had a maximum of ten seconds left on the clock in a time scramble. I was gradually spoiling my position until I was unable to set a fortress, and then I even managed to screw it up,” he said as quoted by Mirror.
The clip shared on YouTube channel Anti-Chess24 left netizens in splits. “Petrosian’s stoic reaction is fantastic. What brilliant self control!” commented a user.
After the video did rounds on social media, Teclaf realised he was getting popular. “In the morning, I was in the elevator & a person standing next to me was staring at me and on her phone back and forth, smirking. When I go to my room, I opened WhatsApp and saw plenty of links and realised I am getting popular,” International Chess Federation tweeted as said by Teclaf.
IM Pawel Teclaf, the hero of viral “chair” video: “In the morning, I was in the elevator & a person standing next to me was staring at me and on her phone back and forth, smirking. When I go to my room, I opened WhatsApp and saw plenty of links and realised I am getting popular.” pic.twitter.com/f7OtGAlYUx
— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 30, 2021
The video has garnered over 2 lakh views so far.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-