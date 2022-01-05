Polish chess player falls off chair after humiliating defeat. His reaction to viral video is the winning move

Chess is not an active sport and needs a lot of restraint and mental prowess. However, Polish national player Pawel Teclaf added a lot of action to it as he swung and accidentally fell off a chair after facing a humiliating defeat.

The 18-year-old player lost his championship to Tigran Petrosian, 37, from Armenia at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Warsaw, held on December 29.

In the fast-moving match, playing white, Teclaf lost after his opponent made his winning move. Realising that he made a blunder, Teclaf threw himself back in his chair. The chair lost balance and Teclaf tumbled on the floor.

Petrosian lent a helping hand, but Teclaf had hit the floor already. Immediately, Teclaf sprung up and shook hands with Petrosian, hiding his humiliation.

“I usually swing on my chair because I just like it, and that was the first time I just fell down,” Teclaf said as quoted by Dailymail. “Then I stood up fast. Everything was fine, it was just the moment,” he added.

“We had a maximum of ten seconds left on the clock in a time scramble. I was gradually spoiling my position until I was unable to set a fortress, and then I even managed to screw it up,” he said as quoted by Mirror.

The clip shared on YouTube channel Anti-Chess24 left netizens in splits. “Petrosian’s stoic reaction is fantastic. What brilliant self control!” commented a user.

After the video did rounds on social media, Teclaf realised he was getting popular. “In the morning, I was in the elevator & a person standing next to me was staring at me and on her phone back and forth, smirking. When I go to my room, I opened WhatsApp and saw plenty of links and realised I am getting popular,” International Chess Federation tweeted as said by Teclaf.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views so far.