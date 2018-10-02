Police blow up suspicious suitcase at Rome Airport, only to find it contained coconuts

This was what’s called a “nut case”, one joked on Twitter. (Source: Ned Donovan/ Twitter) This was what’s called a “nut case”, one joked on Twitter. (Source: Ned Donovan/ Twitter)

Security in public spaces is of utmost importance and security officials don’t take any chances with suspicious baggage. So when the Italian Police found a suspicious suitcase in the Rome Airport, they cordoned off the area in the waiting lounge and blew it up to see what was inside. And to everyone’s surprise, it contained nothing other than some clothes and coconuts.

Freelance journalist Ned Donovan ― who was inside the airport at the time, documented the ordeal on Twitter. “The Italian police have just blown up someone’s bag in Rome Airport and are now going through someone’s pants,” he wrote sharing a photo of the scene from a distance.

The Italian police have just blown up someone’s bag in Rome Airport and are now going through someone’s pants pic.twitter.com/3LG8tNxJoY — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) October 1, 2018

He then went a little closer to get a closer look at how the authorities took care of what some described as ‘the weapons of mass desiccation’. “Amazing, the Italian police have blown up a bag full of coconuts and have now reopened Rome airport. Here are the exploded coconuts,” he said in a tweet with another photo of the suitcase’s contents.

Here is a photo just moments after the suspect coconuts were blown up pic.twitter.com/DX8FbVXk6Z — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) October 1, 2018

Donovan noted, “There’s so much about this incident that I enjoyed and also felt so Italian. They blew up what they thought was a bomb in the middle of the airport while people were about 10 metres away, and then when it was destroyed the police just wandered off and left it to be cleaned up.”

There’s so much about this incident that I enjoyed and also felt so Italian. They blew up what they thought was a bomb in the middle of the airport while people were about 10 metres away, and then when it was destroyed the police just wandered off and left it to be cleaned up — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) October 1, 2018

Tweeple also found it hilarious and couldn’t stop poking fun at the cops. Many claimed it was a Malayali family that was transporting the coconuts.

In the criminal justice system, coconut based offenses are considered especially heinous.

In Rome, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious coconuts are members of an elite squad known as the Exlploding Coconut Unit. These are their stories .

*gonk, gonk!* https://t.co/R6clJK2vbx — JOPLMBO (@joplmbo) October 1, 2018

*sighs for eternity* — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) October 1, 2018

Why would people put coconuts in a coffin ? 😂😂😉 — Alfie Henshall (@HenshallAlfie) October 1, 2018

“Please do not leave your coconuts unattended in the airport.” — Amanda Haugland (@Ovis_Obscura) October 1, 2018

“What if it’s really a bomb?” “Hmm. Good point. How big are bombs? About 30 feet? Tell that crowd to back up about 30 feet.” — just Another Dead Weirdo (@dead_weirdo) October 1, 2018

Metaphor for my anxiety https://t.co/9OijVGLeJL — Kate (@KateAdored) October 2, 2018

Must’ve been some desi mom travelling to Italy to stay with her son/daughter, decided to bring coconuts to cook Indian food. 😂 https://t.co/Icqf36tdl9 — why me?! (@_therealNobody) October 2, 2018

THIS is what we will be missing in Britain by leaving the EU… https://t.co/X1ytKQQoUd — AweThor (@AWETH0R) October 2, 2018

And then it was cremated – and exploded.

Toasted coconuts 🥥 jokes ensue.

This is ridiculously riveting. — Adrienne S. McCord (@AdrienneSMcCord) October 2, 2018

I bet you this was a malayalee. Similar thing happened to my grandma https://t.co/DkKv9p5Vfs — Ann (@AnnMaryM) October 2, 2018

I am sure some #Malayali family incurred a huge loss of precious coconuts carried all the way from Kerala 😅

Who else on earth will carry a bag full of coconuts?!🤔 https://t.co/dvops1gXSR — Revathy (@RevathyNS) October 2, 2018

I’m sure this must be a bag if a Mallu passenger. Even we have ferried coconuts in our suitcases while traveling back from Kerala. 😁 https://t.co/zLYQ3ZdJj1 — Tommy!! (@tommy_bytes) October 2, 2018

Only if they had dosa with coconut chutney and coconut prawns in their lives, would they have known. What a waste 🙄 https://t.co/LcdKFvie8r — Sohini Guharoy (@sohinigr) October 2, 2018

Why bring coconuts. There is kara or instant coconut shredded 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Gbnq8bEDNm — Q (@cherryshoko0125) October 2, 2018

The Monty Python Convention has now been cancelled due to lack of coconuts https://t.co/5BsHu8nmAU — Jack Skellington (@FonnGraenas) October 2, 2018

Hah. We’re not the only country that sends its police after coconuts. https://t.co/B4mv4ACfcs — 👁️👅👁️ (azmyst gang member) (@immimmii) October 2, 2018

that’s a lot of busted nuts huh https://t.co/bbypOnfOhF — Picholine (@humidhollow) October 2, 2018

The coconuts were trying to migrate! https://t.co/tmuuHXJjnT — GreenWingSpino32 (@GreenWingSpino) October 2, 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd