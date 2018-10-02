Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Police blow up suspicious suitcase at Rome Airport, only to find it contained coconuts

After the Italian Police found a suspicious suitcase in Rome Airport, they cordoned off the area in the waiting lounge and blew it up to see what was inside. Fortunately, it wasn't a bomb.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 3:03:09 pm
rome airport, suspicious suitcase blown up roam airport, rome airport coconut suitcase blown up, weird news, viral news, funny news, indian express This was what’s called a “nut case”, one joked on Twitter. (Source: Ned Donovan/ Twitter)
Security in public spaces is of utmost importance and security officials don’t take any chances with suspicious baggage. So when the Italian Police found a suspicious suitcase in the Rome Airport, they cordoned off the area in the waiting lounge and blew it up to see what was inside. And to everyone’s surprise, it contained nothing other than some clothes and coconuts.

Freelance journalist Ned Donovan ― who was inside the airport at the time, documented the ordeal on Twitter. “The Italian police have just blown up someone’s bag in Rome Airport and are now going through someone’s pants,” he wrote sharing a photo of the scene from a distance.

He then went a little closer to get a closer look at how the authorities took care of what some described as ‘the weapons of mass desiccation’. “Amazing, the Italian police have blown up a bag full of coconuts and have now reopened Rome airport. Here are the exploded coconuts,” he said in a tweet with another photo of the suitcase’s contents.

Donovan noted, “There’s so much about this incident that I enjoyed and also felt so Italian. They blew up what they thought was a bomb in the middle of the airport while people were about 10 metres away, and then when it was destroyed the police just wandered off and left it to be cleaned up.”

Tweeple also found it hilarious and couldn’t stop poking fun at the cops. Many claimed it was a Malayali family that was transporting the coconuts.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

