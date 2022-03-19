Slovak cops play with refugee kids at Ukraine border, video melts hearts

As the war continues in Ukraine, devastating images of bombed cities and people forced to flee their homes have left netizens feeling dispirited. However, amid all the tension, a sweet gesture by two officers of the Polícia Slovenskej Republiky (Slovak Police Force) has warmed hearts online.

In an adorable moment shared by the police force on Facebook, two “heroes” were seen trying their best to cheer up Ukrainian children fleeing from the conflict at the country’s border with Slovakia. The sweet video showed the two police personnel interacting with a toddler and an older child, in a playful manner.

As the fun lingered, the children and the officers were seen giggling heartily as a woman, presumably the children’s guardian, looked on with a bright smile.

“At the border, police, soldiers, firefighters and other responsible persons try to be very empathetic to children to make their waiting moments more pleasant in winter and after a long and tiring journey,” the police department wrote while sharing the clip.

With the Russian aggression continuing even after three weeks, several Ukrainian families have been separated by the war as adult males are barred from leaving the country. This means that it is mostly women and children who have been crossing over to other countries as refugees.

“Moments like this give us hope that the unprecedented and illegal occupation of the Russian aggressor in Ukraine will soon end and humanity will win over evil,” the law enforcement agency wrote later, sharing some more images of the sweet interaction.

People on social media were grateful that the children were able to smile and forget their pain even if it was for a brief while.

Since the Russian forces started the attack on February 24, more than three million people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations (UN). Most displaced by the war have taken refugee in neighbouring European Union (EU) countries.

UNICEF reported that about half of the people who left the country affected by the conflict are children. “Countries bordering Ukraine have provided sanctuary to a seemingly unending flow of refugees, and their authorities are facing the additional, monumental task of providing long-term mental care to traumatized Ukrainian children,” AP reported.