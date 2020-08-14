California policewoman saves man in wheelchair from train after he gets stuck on tracks

The 66-year-old man, who suffered a leg injury during the incident, was later transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

A California police officer is being hailed online after she risked her own life to save a man in a wheelchair after he got stuck on a railroad track.

A video of the incident, which was shared on Facebook by the Lodi Police Department, shows the exact moment the officer pulled the man away from the tracks as a train sped towards them.

“Officer Urrea was in the area of Lodi Ave and the railroad tracks when she saw a male in a wheelchair who appeared to be stuck on the tracks. She noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train was approaching,” said the post.

According to the police department, the lady officer immediately got out of her patrol vehicle and ran towards the man.

“As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the male out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground,” the post said.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism,” wrote the police department.

The 66-year-old man, who suffered a leg injury during the incident, was later transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 3 lakh times with many praising the officer for her heroism.

