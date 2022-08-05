Policeman in New Zealand interrupted by an owl during late-night shift

A police officer on duty was interrupted by an owl in New Zealand. Willy Searle was working a busy late-night shift, which included two cases of speeding and a serious crash, when he noticed an injured owl, the police department of the country’s Bay of Plenty and Taupo area wrote in a Facebook post.

Initially, the morepork (a small, brown owl native to New Zealand and Tasmania) appeared to be a hedgehog. However, on closer inspection, the officer found that it was an injured owl that appeared to have been clipped by a fast-moving car.

Searle picked up the owl from the road as the bird appeared too stunned to move. He decided to take the bird to senior constable Marty Madsen, who has a reputation of being a “bird whisperer”.

However, the owl began to recover while Searle was on their way to reach Madsen. Soon the bird fully recovered and flew into the wild.

Documenting the sweet encounter between the bird and the policeman, the Bay of Plenty and Taupo police shared a picture of Searle with the owl on Facebook, where it got over 1,000 likes.

Commenting on it, a Facebook user wrote, “Good on you Constables. Thank you for looking after the NZ public and also helping the bird on the road from a total fatality. God bless you both.”

Another person wrote, “Well done guys. Bet you needed a band aid. The moreporks bite hard. Still have a scar on my finger from my encounter with one.😁”.