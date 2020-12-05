Ice cream cone in hand, Uruguay cop shoots at thieves; video goes viral

Netizens were amused by it and soon the CCTV camera clip went viral not only in the country but also elsewhere.

Footage of an off-duty cop preventing an attempted robbery at an Uruguay ice-cream shop has netizens hooked. Why? Because the police officer was seen fighting the thieves with an ice cream cone in his hand.

As the officer was enjoying his dessert with his son, two men approached the store, pausing briefly at their table, as one of them was caught on camera reaching out for something in his pocket. The officer reacted quickly and drew his gun and fired at both the men, who then ran away.

The officer managed to do all this without letting go his ice cream, which remained firmly in his left hand as he shot a few rounds at the robbers. Netizens were amused by the incident, and the CCTV camera clip soon went viral.

According to Telemundo, the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm earlier this week in the neighbourhood of Sayago. The officer said he saw the two arrive on a motorcycle, a situation that made him suspect that it could be robbery.

After the shooting, both thieves left the motorcycle abandoned and fled. However, one of them was wounded badly and was arrested a few meters away.

The policeman then stopped an ambulance that was passing through the area to transport the injured 23-year-old, who took a bullet to his chest. He had to undergo surgery and is in critical condition, Subrayado reported. Later, his accomplice was held when he went to the hospital to see his injured friend.

