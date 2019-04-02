Man dressed as Batman offers to fight crime, police say no; video goes viral

Inspired by comicbook superhero Batman, a man offered to help police in British Columbia during an incident. The police, however, turned down his offer. The hilarious incident, which took place in Kelowna, was caught on camera by a motorist present in the area. The man, who arrived in a pickup truck, was seen walking back to his car after being told by the cops that they have it “under control”.

“Only in Kelowna would you see Batman showing up to save the day,” wrote Melissa Parent, who shared the video on Facebook. ‘We were driving home from a friend’s house Saturday evening when a police car pulled out in front of us and blocked the intersection,” she told Daily Mail.

“He was followed by five more police cars, so we pulled over at a safe distance to see what was going on. Before we knew it, the cops had their guns drawn and Batman came out of nowhere, parked in front of us in his black Dodge truck covered in the Batman logo and sprung into action,” she added.

Watch the video here:

According to the news website, the police were responding to a domestic incident and told local media that the unwanted distraction can place people at risk. “Situations like this are dynamic and subject to change very quickly: the presence of ‘Batman’ or anyone else is an unwanted distraction and foolish as they are placing themselves at risk.”

The video, which went viral with several shares and likes, left many amused. While some trolled the Batman for his “bat-truck”, others suggested that he should upgrade his vehicle.