scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

‘Unwelcomed visitor’: Police remove massive gray rat snake from toilet

The Eufaula Alabama Police Department, who caught the reptile, came up with a quirky post on social media and added finding a snake in the toilet was not expected in the list of calls they would generally receive during the day.

snake in toilet, Alabama police find snake in toilet, snake, gray rat snake, indian expressThe Gray Rat snake was rescued and released into its habitat.

Heading to the toilet and finding a snake nestled in there is the stuff nightmares are made of. Something similar happened to a family in Eufaula area of Alabama, US who found a slithery intruder inside the toilet of their home. The Eufaula Alabama Police Department, who caught the reptile, came up with a quirky post on social media and added finding a snake in the toilet was not expected in the list of calls they would generally receive during the day.

The Gray Rat snake was rescued and released into its habitat. “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will recieve during our shift. Today was no exception, however a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. The snake was a harmless Gray Rat Snake. In the snakes defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty,” read the Facebook post.

ALSO READ |Watch: Cobra in toilet bowl of Bengaluru home rescued safely

The law enforcement agency also shared a photograph of the snake inside the toilet. Many users were shocked by the news and said that they would always turn the lights on next time they use the loo. A user commented, “Exactly why I turn the lights on and check the toilet at night.” Another user wrote, “That would have been it for me! I would have fainted when I saw the thing plus hitting my head on the commode!! I promise u I won’t go to the bathroom without turning the lights on tonight!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

Recently, a 12-foot-long python was spotted in a Thailand family’s washroom and a video of the same did rounds on social media. The python reportedly reached the plush bathroom through the toilet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:12:10 pm
Next Story

Hubble telescope captures spectacular image of spiral galaxy

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement