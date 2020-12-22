Police patrol cars sync lights to ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas’ to spread festive cheer

With the video of the light and sound display making rounds on the internet, many lauded the officers’ effort to spread festive cheer, despite the ongoing pandemic.

A police department in Florida came up with a light and sound display using their patrol vehicle lights set to the tune of American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra‘s hit song ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas’.

To spread the holiday spirit, members of the Community Response Unit from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department timed their patrol lights to the song.

“Operation merry and bright,” the department wrote on Facebook while sharing the video. “We hope this fun display of lights brings a smile to your face.”

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Since being posted, over 80,000 people have reacted to the video, with more than 1 lakh shares.

Released on October 15, 1996, ‘A Mad Russian’s Christmas’ is from the band’s debut studio album titled Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

