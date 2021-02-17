Watch: Cops dressed as superheroes pay surprise visit to Vienna children’s hospital

Many who came across the picture and videos which are making rounds on the internet, lauded the officers for their kind-hearted gesture.

Young patients at a children’s hospital in Vienna were in for a surprise when they saw superheroes in the form of Batman, Thor and Spiderman crawling up their window.

Several pictures and videos, which are now making rounds of the internet show children and adults watching from closed windows of the St.Anna children’s hospital as men disguised as superheroes showed up at their windows.

The men were officers of the Austrian capital’s special police force WEGA and according to news agency Reuters, the surprise visit was to alleviate the loneliness felt by terminally ill patients, who are now not allowed visitors due to strict Covid-19 protocols.

Superheroes surprise young patients at this hospital in Vienna pic.twitter.com/M2j9OavtFa — Reuters (@Reuters) February 16, 2021

Many who came across the picture and videos lauded the officers for their kind-hearted gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The Reuters report quoted hospital sources as saying that the performance was also to commemorate International Childhood Cancer Day, to “express support for children and adolescents with cancer and their families”.

In another instance, a long line of superheroes, from Spiderman to Batman, assembled at the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Pennsylvania, US, for a superhero day to the delight of the young patients.