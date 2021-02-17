scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Watch: Cops dressed as superheroes pay surprise visit to Vienna children's hospital

Several pictures and videos, which are now making rounds on the internet show children and adult watching from closed windows of the St.Anna children's hospital as men disguised as superheroes showed up at their windows.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 5:58:27 pm
Police officers, superheroes, Children hospital visit, Vienna, viral video, superheroes visit children’s hospital, trending new, Good news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the picture and videos which are making rounds on the internet, lauded the officers for their kind-hearted gesture.

Young patients at a children’s hospital in Vienna were in for a surprise when they saw superheroes in the form of Batman, Thor and Spiderman crawling up their window.

The men were officers of the Austrian capital’s special police force WEGA and according to news agency Reuters, the surprise visit was to alleviate the loneliness felt by terminally ill patients, who are now not allowed visitors due to strict Covid-19 protocols.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the picture and videos lauded the officers for their kind-hearted gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The Reuters report quoted hospital sources as saying that the performance was also to commemorate International Childhood Cancer Day, to “express support for children and adolescents with cancer and their families”.

In another instance, a long line of superheroes, from Spiderman to Batman, assembled at the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Pennsylvania, US, for a superhero day to the delight of the young patients.

