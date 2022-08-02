Police officers rescue woman trapped inside car stuck in flood waters. Watch dramatic video

August 2, 2022 11:05:18 pm
A dramatic video of a rescue of a woman from a car stuck in flood waters in Arizona, US has surfaced online.
The clip shared by Apache Junction Police Department on social media shows the vehicle caught in flood waters. A police officer is heard asking the trapped woman, “Can you crawl, no? Ma’am, it’s going to go under.” He asks her to hurry up and throws a tow strap for her to hold.
Watch the video here:
(Distressing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)
On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding.
The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash.
(1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/WXrrJMO6dp
— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 30, 2022
He then says, “Come here, hurry, hurry. Get up, get out of here. Here, wrap this around.” The woman gets anxious for her pet dog and the police officers are heard consoling her that they will rescue the dog. The woman holds the strap and the police officers pull her out.
The Apache Junction Police Department noted on Twitter that two officers, one detention officer and one Mesa firefighter, were involved in the rescue. The incident happened on July 28.
“We are deeply saddened that while we were able to rescue the driver, we were unable to retrieve her dog. At last check, family and friends were searching for this beloved pet,” the law enforcement agency mentioned on Twitter.
Subscriber Only Stories
According to a 12 News report, Arizona witnessed heavy rain, flooding and strong wind during the last weekend. An NBC report said that western Nevada and northern Arizona were hit by mud and debris from flash floods and some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park were closed after waterlogging.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Forensic expert deposes as witness in Malegaon blast case
MSETCL seeks dismissal of plea seeking job reservation for transgender persons
Tribal student leaders held on Manipur hours after minister tables ADC Bills in Assembly
First batch of coaches of prototype train for Metro-3 line arrives in city
Police officers rescue woman trapped inside car stuck in flood waters. Watch dramatic video
Tripura: Cabinet announces 5 per cent DA for state govt employees ahead of 2023 Assembly polls
Ghazal singer Manhar Udhas joins BJP
Lawn bowls: Birmingham Games committee picks slapstick show ‘Come Bowl With Me’, a takedown of an idiosyncrasy
Day after Raut’s arrest, ED raids two locations in Mumbai, Thane in connection with chawl scam
The democratization of airport lounges
I was offered Rs 25 cr for my Rajya Sabha vote: Rajasthan minister
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 Date, Time and Websites