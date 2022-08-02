Police officers rescue woman trapped inside car stuck in flood waters. Watch dramatic video

A dramatic video of a rescue of a woman from a car stuck in flood waters in Arizona, US has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Apache Junction Police Department on social media shows the vehicle caught in flood waters. A police officer is heard asking the trapped woman, “Can you crawl, no? Ma’am, it’s going to go under.” He asks her to hurry up and throws a tow strap for her to hold.

Watch the video here:

(Distressing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding. The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash. (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/WXrrJMO6dp — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 30, 2022

He then says, “Come here, hurry, hurry. Get up, get out of here. Here, wrap this around.” The woman gets anxious for her pet dog and the police officers are heard consoling her that they will rescue the dog. The woman holds the strap and the police officers pull her out.

The Apache Junction Police Department noted on Twitter that two officers, one detention officer and one Mesa firefighter, were involved in the rescue. The incident happened on July 28.

“We are deeply saddened that while we were able to rescue the driver, we were unable to retrieve her dog. At last check, family and friends were searching for this beloved pet,” the law enforcement agency mentioned on Twitter.

According to a 12 News report, Arizona witnessed heavy rain, flooding and strong wind during the last weekend. An NBC report said that western Nevada and northern Arizona were hit by mud and debris from flash floods and some roads in and out of Death Valley National Park were closed after waterlogging.