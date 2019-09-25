Police officers deliver Amazon packages dumped at Massachusetts cemetery

Toggle Menu
While it is not clear how many packages were found at the cemetery, but the officers at the police department took up the task to deliver each one of the merchandise to the respective customer.

“It appears that a number of Amazon Packages were dumped in one of their garbage disposal bins. We are investigating to see how they wound up there,” read the post.

Massachusetts police officers briefly turned into Amazon drivers after they found several undelivered packages at a cemetery. Taking to social media, the Burlington police shared a picture of the packages and tweeted how a “diligent groundskeeper” at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery had found them and alerted the police department.

“We have notified @amazon and are waiting for them to respond. To ensure that everyone gets their merchandise in a timely fashion (and without too much red tape!) we are delivering the packages to the proper addresses. If you see an officer delivering your packages say hello!” read a follow-up tweet by the police department.

