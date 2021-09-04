Bride’s car breaks down on the way to church, she hitches a ride with the police

Thanks to kind police officers, a bride’s worst nightmare of not being able to reach the church on time didn’t come true. After the car carrying the wedding party broke down on a busy highway in the UK, they were escorted to the venue in a police vehicle.

Having had the wedding postponed twice already due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple hoped for a ‘third-time charm’. However, as bride Lydia Fletcher was on her way to the St Mary’s Church in Eccleston along with her parents, their vehicle broke down on the A55, near Chester, Manchester, Evening News reported.

North Wales police inspector Matt Geddes, who was passing through the area, spotted the woman in bridal wear, stranded on the side of the road. Seeing her plight, he decided to give her and her parents Yvette and Alan a lift to the church, Wales Online said.

Talking to Nottinghamshire Live, the newlywed explained that the car was fine for the first five miles, “then it just gave up the ghost.” The 29-year-old civil servant added: “I was worried I’d have to climb over the crash barrier and be left stood at the side of the road.”

Luckily, she didn’t have to do that in her bridal gown and turned up at the church for the ceremony on time.

“Because of how fast it all happened and how promptly they turned up, I wasn’t very late at all — you couldn’t have planned it better,” she added.

The police also wrote about the incident on Twitter, sharing a photo of the stranded bridal party on the road. “The course of true love never did run smooth. Our traffic officers arrived on scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken down vehicle!” Traffic Wales wrote online.

“I was glad to have been of help,” Inspector Geddes told Mirror. “The slightly unusual arrival brought about some smiles following what must have been a stressful situation, being stuck at the side of a busy A55 is not nice at the best of times,” he added.

As the police department wished the newlyweds all the best, netizens too showered love on them. Many, while congratulating the bride and groom, thanked the cops for going above and beyond to ensure their special day was not ruined.