Police arrests food delivery person, officer delivers kebab to customer

After arresting the delivery man, cop himself dropped off the food at customer's house.

A customer in UK who had ordered food online was surprised to find a police officer delivering his food.

The policeman turned up to deliver the order after the delivery person was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics.

After the arrest in Berkshire, one of the policemen saw the food packet in the delivery person’s car and decided to drop it off at the customer’s address.

“Kebab also delivered by me as only 3 houses away!” the post by TVP Roads Policing explained.

The Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing team had initially stopped the driver and arrested him for giving fake details when asked for his license and insurance. The officers also realised he had consumed narcotics.

Knowing there was no reason for the customer to go hungry, the officer took the time to drop the package at their house.

The police officials also found that his car’s tyre was dangerously worn out and decided to seize the vehicle.

The officers also notice a tyre of his car was also dangerously worn.

The post by the police left many amused online, with one commenting, “Would love to have seen the look on the face of the person you delivered the kebab to.” Taking to Twitter, the force replied: “He was very appreciative and found it quite amusing!”

Another user quipped: “Well that’s a level of Customer Service from ⁦@ThamesVP⁩ you wouldn’t get elsewhere!”

I wonder if it had a “special topping” as in the BBC drama “Collateral” 😀 — nashoban productions (@nashoban_info) October 26, 2020

This is excellent service. Keeping the public protected and fed. 🙏👊👌 — L Franks (@cape_eye) October 26, 2020

Can you imagine 😂 Good evening sir here is your kebab x got here as quick as we could 😊there will be someone somewhere who complains that this is a waste of tax payers money! Guarantee. Sometimes it’s just about being right x good on them I say xx — 🐄 ☮️&❤️&🌈’s (@MrsDarthFuzz) October 26, 2020

I see tyres like this everyday (i deliver new and collect old , scrap tyres), Its amazing what people are driving around on, https://t.co/Dnn2WmGKrZ — Steve 📷😃 (@STEVE_1605) October 25, 2020

They stopped him 3 doors away from the customer…if it was my kebab I wouldn’t expect anything less!!😂😂😂 — Adrian Prim (@primmyade) October 26, 2020

“No kebabs were harmed during this operation.” — Bono Estente (@BonoEstente) October 26, 2020

Considering how long arrests take, the real question on everyone’s minds is: Did the customer get a refund for cold delivery? — Skitty Trainer (@Skitty_Bard) October 26, 2020

That’s police service living up to their motto! — Bashe (@Bashe175976) October 26, 2020

