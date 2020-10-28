scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Bihar polls

Police arrests food delivery person, officer delivers kebab to customer

After the arrest, one of the policemen saw the food packet in the delivery person's car and decided to drop it off at the customer's address. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 28, 2020 3:52:24 pm
police delivers kebab, cops deliver food arresting delivery guy, kebab delivery by police after arresting driver, odd news, funny news, indian expressAfter arresting the delivery man, cop himself dropped off the food at customer's house.

A customer in UK who had ordered food online was surprised to find a police officer delivering his food.

The policeman turned up to deliver the order after the delivery person was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of narcotics.

After the arrest in Berkshire, one of the policemen saw the food packet in the delivery person’s car and decided to drop it off at the customer’s address.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Kebab also delivered by me as only 3 houses away!” the post by TVP Roads Policing explained.

The Thames Valley Police’s Roads Policing team had initially stopped the driver and arrested him for giving fake details when asked for his license and insurance. The officers also realised he had consumed narcotics.

Knowing there was no reason for the customer to go hungry, the officer took the time to drop the package at their house. (Source: tvprp/Twitter)

The police officials also found that his car’s tyre was dangerously worn out and decided to seize the vehicle.

The officers also notice a tyre of his car was also dangerously worn. (Source: tvprp/Twitter)

The post by the police left many amused online, with one commenting, “Would love to have seen the look on the face of the person you delivered the kebab to.” Taking to Twitter, the force replied: “He was very appreciative and found it quite amusing!”

Another user quipped: “Well that’s a level of Customer Service from ⁦@ThamesVP⁩ you wouldn’t get elsewhere!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement