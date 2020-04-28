Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Police in Spain stop man from taking his ‘fish for a walk’, leave netizens in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2020 6:29:18 pm
covodi-19. coronavirus, spain, spain lockdown, spain police covid-19, In a tweet, shared by the Spanish National Police, were pictures of a man who was flagged for taking his fish for a walk.

While people around the world are coming up with creative ways to utilise their time while staying indoors amid the ongoing lockdown, implemented in several countries to combat the spread of Covid-19, some are also coming up with unique ways to step out.

While the government in Spain has a strict ‘stay-at-home’ policy, people have been allowed to leave their places to walk pets. Making the most of this leverage, there have been several incidents where people are taking their “hens” and “fish” for a walk, leaving many amused.

In a tweet, shared by the Spanish National Police, were pictures of a man who was flagged for taking his fish for a walk. “Agents of the @policia sanctioned a person for going out to “walk” their fish on the street. Agents spotted him on Logroño carrying a fish tank against what is stipulated in the RD of the State of Alarm,” read the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

However, this is not the only incident where people came up with innovative pets to leave their homes. Earlier this month, a man was spotted taking his hen for a walk.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with reacting to the bizarre incident.

