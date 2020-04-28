Police in Spain stop man from taking his ‘fish for a walk’, leave netizens in splits

In a tweet, shared by the Spanish National Police, were pictures of a man who was flagged for taking his fish for a walk. In a tweet, shared by the Spanish National Police, were pictures of a man who was flagged for taking his fish for a walk.

While people around the world are coming up with creative ways to utilise their time while staying indoors amid the ongoing lockdown, implemented in several countries to combat the spread of Covid-19, some are also coming up with unique ways to step out.

While the government in Spain has a strict ‘stay-at-home’ policy, people have been allowed to leave their places to walk pets. Making the most of this leverage, there have been several incidents where people are taking their “hens” and “fish” for a walk, leaving many amused.

In a tweet, shared by the Spanish National Police, were pictures of a man who was flagged for taking his fish for a walk. “Agents of the @policia sanctioned a person for going out to “walk” their fish on the street. Agents spotted him on Logroño carrying a fish tank against what is stipulated in the RD of the State of Alarm,” read the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

Agentes de la @policia han sancionado a una persona por salir a “pasear” a sus peces por la calle. Los agentes le avistaron en #Logroño portando una pecera en contra de lo estipulado en el RD del Estado de Alarma.

#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/lOFVnDX6Fi — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 24, 2020

However, this is not the only incident where people came up with innovative pets to leave their homes. Earlier this month, a man was spotted taking his hen for a walk.

#NoTieneGracia Guardias civiles de #Lanzarote denuncian a una persona por incumplir las medidas de limitación de circulación impuestas en por el estado de alarma paseando una gallina#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kZ7vGuTKE5 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 25, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with reacting to the bizarre incident.

I can see totally see this… https://t.co/3Vf2pa94mX — mkbeechie (@MarthaBeechie) April 27, 2020

People in Spain have been ‘walking’ fishbowls and chickens to get around stay-at-home orders. 🤣 https://t.co/YIj39I8xiA — Nkosi (@nkosi) April 27, 2020

One can only wonder what was going through the mind of the police officers at the time. #findingnemo https://t.co/lYz9itNzwp — Dr Raf Ratinam 🇦🇺 (@RafRatinam) April 27, 2020

During #COVID_19 lockdown in Spain, people are still allowed out to walk their pets. This guy was stopped by police for taking his fish and its bowl for a stroll 😅 https://t.co/ID3eEzSTFO — Sim Sim Wissgott (@SimSimWissgott) April 27, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd