Police in Pakistan arrests donkey for ‘participating in gambling racing’

As the animal has been mentioned in the FIR, the police said it has to remain in custody. (Representational image/ Pixabay) As the animal has been mentioned in the FIR, the police said it has to remain in custody. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

In an unusual case, the police in Pakistan arrested a donkey for its involvement in a gambling race. The bizarre arrest started a laughter riot online, with the video of the animal tied outside the police station going viral.

The incident was reported in Rahim Yar Khan city, located in Punjab province in eastern Pakistan over the weekend. The local police apprehended eight men for their alleged involvement in the donkey race where they gambled about the outcomes. But when cops went to arrest those involved in the gambling, the donkey too found a mention in the FIR, Samaa TV (Urdu) News reported.

During the arrest the cops also recovered 120,000 Pakistan Rupees from the suspect claiming that the suspects were using the money to bet on a donkey race. The suspects and the animal were arrested on the basis of ‘prevention of gambling ordinance’ in the Punjab province.

Talking to the media, SHO of Rahim Yar Khan Police Station B Division said, “The donkey has been arrested as it has been named in the FIR along with other suspects. The donkey has currently been tied outside the police station”.

According to a report by Siasat.pk, the SHO clarified that since the accused and the donkey have been arrested on the spot and both of them have been named in the FIR therefore neither of them can be released.

