Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Police in a UK county to use three-wheelers for patrolling. Twitter reacts

Gwent Police, a county in Wales, acquired three tuk-tuks to patrol parks, walkways, and elsewhere.

Police in UK country to use auto-rickshaws, tuk-tuk, auto, patrolling, UK police, Twitter,The tuk-tuks will be used as 'safe spaces' where crimes can be reported and help sought.

Police all over the world use different kinds of vehicles to aid them in fighting crime. After high-speed cars or motorbikes, a police force in the UK has added three-wheelers, popularly called autorickshaws or tuk-tuk, to their fleet.

Gwent Police, a county in Wales, has acquired four of the three-wheelers to use in Newport and Abergavenny, in Monmouthshire, according to a report by the BBC. In a statement, the police force said that officers would be using the motorised rickshaws to patrol parks, walkways and elsewhere. The police force has not disclosed how much they spent on the vehicles that have a top speed of about 55km/hour, according to the BBC report.

The tuk-tuks will be used as “safe spaces” where crimes can be reported and help sought, the Gwent Police is quoted as saying.

Commenting on the initiative, a person wrote on Twitter, “I like the idea. Having driven one of these mighty steeds the length of India from Jaisalmer to Kochi with @TheAdventurists, though, might I suggest an electric version? The engine of a Bajaj tuk tuk is held together by sticky tape, elastic bands and sentient air pollution.”

“Ah yes, being unable to turn more than 90° without rolling over,” said another. “Have we reached the Benny Hill standard of policing now?” wrote a third.

