Thursday, June 30, 2022
‘We can all breathe a sigh of relief’: Police find boy who went missing for over a week from sewer

The boy had been missing since June 17 and after a passerby heard a noise from inside a manhole, the police launched a search operation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 11:46:05 am
boy rescued from sewer, eight year old boy rescued, sewer, Germany, Oldenburg, manhole rescue, indian expressThe police along with firefighters and volunteers were involved in the search operation for days.

An eight-year-old boy who went missing for over a week was found alive in a sewer and taken to a hospital last weekend in Germany’s Oldenburg, according to the city police.

The boy had been missing since June 17 and after a passerby heard a noise from inside a manhole, the police launched a search operation. The police force has ruled out anything suspicious and said that the boy likely crawled into the sewer, the BBC reported.

“Thanks to a tip from the population, we were able to find Joe (name changed) in a sewer system today. The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is in good hands. We can all breathe a sigh of relief,” said police chief Johann Kühme in the press release in German.

The police along with firefighters and volunteers were involved in the search operation for days. “I would like to thank all the full-time and voluntary workers and people who did everything with empathy and a high level of personal commitment – until late at night – to find a missing child. Everyone can be proud,” added Kühme.

The boy was found naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, which is 330 yards away from his home, CBS reported.

In December last year, a little girl who accidentally fell into a manhole in the Dominican Republic was pulled out by people in the surrounding area. The video of the miraculous rescue did rounds on social media then.

