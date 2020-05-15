Video of police dog doing push-up challenge with fellow officers goes viral

The German shepherd carefully listens to its handler’s instructions while completing the push-up challenge. (Picture credit: Facebook/Western Australia Police Force ) The German shepherd carefully listens to its handler’s instructions while completing the push-up challenge. (Picture credit: Facebook/Western Australia Police Force )

A police dog participated in a push-up challenge with two of his fellow officers as part of the Mental Health Awareness month and the video was a hit on the internet.

The video, which was shared by the Western Australia Police Force on their Facebook shows Whiskey, the German shepherd doing push-ups on the commands of his handler.

Whiskey starts in the sitting position and when the officers get ready to do the push-ups, the dog imitates them.

“100% certified good boy PD Whiskey does the Push-Up Challenge for Mental Health Awareness Month!” said the caption of the video.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video was impressed to see Whiskey imitating his fellow officers almost perfectly. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The video, which was posted on May 11, has been liked 8000 times and has received over 20,000 comments.

