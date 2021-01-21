Watch: Police dog shot at during duty recovers, receives a hero’s welcome

Many who came across Arlo’s story took to the comment section, lauding him for his bravery and wishing him a speedy recovery.

A K9 police dog In the US has been welcomed like a hero post his surgery, after he was shot multiple times in the line of duty. The video of it is now making rounds on the internet, with the canine garnering praise.

Thurston County Sheriff’s police dog Arlo recovered and returned home after surviving several bullets received during a police chase.

According to a news release by the Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on January 13 as deputies pursued an armed driver along I-5 south into Grand Mound.

In the moments after the chase ended, gunfire erupted, leaving both the suspect driver and Arlo wounded.

The canine was rushed to the local veterinary clinic, where he underwent two surgeries to remove the bullets that were lodged near his spine and shoulder.

The dog, after spending a couple of days at the hospital for recuperation, was brought back home via police escort.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across Arlo’s story took to the comment section, lauding him for his bravery and wishing him a speedy recovery. Take a look here:

In an update, the sheriff’s office said that Arlo continues to recover, resting at home and getting lots of attention from Deputy Turpin and his family.

According to the deputies, due to Arlo’s injury to his neck and shoulders, he is likely to have arthritis and won’t be returning to active duty.