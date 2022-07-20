‘If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!’: US police dog gets special shoes and sunglasses

July 20, 2022 10:45:56 pm
As temperatures soar and people struggle with a heatwave, a police department in California has found ways to protect its canine force from the heat.
In a Facebook post, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in the US shared pictures and videos of their police dog, named Thor, wearing special shoes and sunglasses.
The specially made shoes are set to protect Thor against the blazing roads and the sunglasses will protect him against the harsh ultraviolet rays. “If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!” the department wrote in the post.
While sharing a video that shows an officer from the sheriff’s department putting shoes on the dog, the officer wrote, “I am Deputy Goldner with the Ventura County Sheriff’s K9 unit. I’m just letting you all know that if you are gonna take your dog out on a walk on the asphalt just remember that the outside temperature – if its roughly 77 degrees (Fahrenheit) then the asphalt could be over 120 degrees (Fahrenheit). So a dog’s paws can actually burn within 30 seconds of being on the asphalt.”
The department’s post has been widely circulating online with hundreds of likes. Commenting on the wholesome post, a Facebook user wrote, Thor is such a handsome hard-working boy. Well protected with his shoes and sunglasses and vest. Be safe out there today.”
Another person wrote, “Such a beautiful dog. He looks adorable in his gear ready to go and his feets are protected ❤️”.
