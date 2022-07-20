scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

‘If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!’: US police dog gets special shoes and sunglasses

The specially made shoes are set to protect Thor against the blazing ground and the sunglasses will protect him against the harsh ultraviolet rays.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 10:45:56 pm
Police dog gets special shoes and sunglasses to beat heatwave, US police dog gets sunglasses and shoes for heatwave protection, Sherrif’s department in Ventura County K9, wholesome post Police dog gets heatprotecting shoes and sunglasses, Indian ExpressIn a Facebook post, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared pictures and videos of their police dog named Thor with special shoes and sunglasses.

As temperatures soar and people struggle with a heatwave, a police department in California has found ways to protect its canine force from the heat.

In a Facebook post, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in the US shared pictures and videos of their police dog, named Thor, wearing special shoes and sunglasses.

ALSO READ |UP Police thank their explosive sniffer dog for his ‘pawsome’ contribution

The specially made shoes are set to protect Thor against the blazing roads and the sunglasses will protect him against the harsh ultraviolet rays. “If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!” the department wrote in the post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

While sharing a video that shows an officer from the sheriff’s department putting shoes on the dog, the officer wrote, “I am Deputy Goldner with the Ventura County Sheriff’s K9 unit. I’m just letting you all know that if you are gonna take your dog out on a walk on the asphalt just remember that the outside temperature – if its roughly 77 degrees (Fahrenheit) then the asphalt could be over 120 degrees (Fahrenheit). So a dog’s paws can actually burn within 30 seconds of being on the asphalt.”

The department’s post has been widely circulating online with hundreds of likes. Commenting on the wholesome post, a Facebook user wrote, Thor is such a handsome hard-working boy. Well protected with his shoes and sunglasses and vest. Be safe out there today.”

Another person wrote, “Such a beautiful dog. He looks adorable in his gear ready to go and his feets are protected ❤️”.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement