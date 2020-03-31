How the San Antonio police made this girl’s birthday special amid lockdown

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several media with many praising the police department for the sweet gesture. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several media with many praising the police department for the sweet gesture.

With several countries under lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus, parents have been juggling with work at home while looking after kids while children have been cocooned at home, away from friends. Recently, the San Antonio Police Department’s sweet gesture towards a girl, who was spending her birthday in quarantine like many others, has won praise online.

The video, which was shared by San Antonio News, shows the little girl gleefully watching a parade of police vehicles passing by as they wish her on her birthday. The police department took up the initiative after the girl’s father requested SAPD to cheer up his daughter as she could not go out and celebrate her birthday.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several media platforms, with many praising the police department for the sweet gesture.

